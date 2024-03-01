Filled to the brim with the most talented attackers in the world, the highest echelon of European soccer is not kind to goalscorers. One needs to make a difference, game after game, season after season, for all the teams they play for, to be considered the best in the business.

Today, we will have a look at a handful of players who have exceeded the aforementioned criteria to announce themselves as the game’s greatest-ever forwards. Here are the five players who have scored the most goals in the top five European leagues and their associated competitions over the last 10 years.

#5 Kylian Mbappe – 271 Goals

The youngest player on this star-studded list, Kylian Mbappe has scored 271 goals in club competitions since making his senior-team debut with AS Monaco in December 2015. Before leaving for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer of 2017, the Frenchman scored 27 times in 60 matches, winning one Ligue 1 title. Mbappe unlocked his full potential after moving to the Parc des Princes, with him emerging as their all-time top scorer after netting 244 goals in 292 games.

Mbappe has dominated the domestic scene with the Parisians but is still searching for the elusive UEFA Champions League. He has won five Ligue 1 titles and three Coupe de France with PSG, amongst other honors.

#4 Harry Kane – 309 Goals

Bayern Munich superstar Harry Kane has claimed the fourth spot in the rankings, having scored an impressive 309 times in 453 matches since 2014. The England captain has hit the ground running in Germany since switching from Tottenham Hotspur in August 2023. The 30-year-old has played 30 matches so far for Bayern, netting 31 times. The remaining 278 goals of his came for the north London outfit in 423 games.

Unlike the other players on this list, Kane unfortunately did not win any major silverware in the last decade. He, however, won the Premier League Golden Boot an impressive three times in that span.

#3 Cristiano Ronaldo – 350 Goals

The all-time top scorer in men’s soccer, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 350 goals in 406 matches between 2014 and 2023. The Portuguese, who moved to Al-Nassr in January 2023, represented Real Madrid, Juventus, and Manchester United in that period.

Los Blancos’ leading scorer in history, Ronaldo bagged 222 goals in 220 outings. For the Bianconeris, the 39-year-old scored 101 times in 134 outings across three seasons before re-joining Manchester United. He spent his final one-and-a-half seasons in Europe at Old Trafford, scoring 27 times in 52 games across competitions. Ronaldo won four UEFA Champions League titles and one La Liga title at Madrid, as well as two Serie A titles with Juventus. He also won three of his five Ballon d’Or awards in the last decade.

#2 Lionel Messi – 377 Goals

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi was nothing short of majestic between 2014 and 2023, scoring an eye-popping 377 times in 458 matches for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Argentina icon, who left European competitions for a stab at Major League Soccer (MLS) glory in July 2023, scored 345 times in 383 games for Barca between 2014 and 2021. At PSG, he struck 32 times in 75 games across competitions between 2021 and 2023.

Messi won one UEFA Champions League, four La Liga titles, and two Ligue 1 titles in that period. Individually, he took home the Ballon d’Or four more times, pushing his tally to a record-extending eight.

#1 Robert Lewandowski – 407 Goals

Beating Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi — the two most accomplished players of the century — Barcelona sharpshooter Robert Lewandowski has emerged as the top scorer of the last decade. The Polish marksman has played 478 matches in the last 10 years, scoring an astonishing 407 times. A whopping 344 of his 407 goals came for Bayern Munich in 375 appearances, 51 for his current employers Barcelona in 81 games, and the remaining 12 strikes came in 22 outings for Borussia Dortmund.

Lewandowski has won all major club accolades since 2014, including eight Bundesliga titles and one UEFA Champions League with Bayern, as well as a La Liga title with Barcelona.