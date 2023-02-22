American Football

Saquon Barkley Edging Towards Free Agency With Contract Talks Still Stalling

Charlie Rhodes
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was one of the standout performers on their journey to the playoffs last season, but stalling contract talks have left him on teetering on the edge of free agency.

The 26-year-old was pivotal in the Giants’ resurgence in the season just gone by, ranking fourth across the NFL for most rushing yards and chipping in with 10 scores as they fell to the Eagles in the Divisional Round, just before the final hurdle.

However, reports suggest that the franchise are unwilling to align with Barkley’s $16-million-per-season contract demands, and as such there remains a sizeable gap in negotiations which has put the rest of the NFL on alert.

Doubts over his future in New York are further compounded by the franchise tag window opening this week. While the club can secure Barkley with a $10m hit, quarterback Daniel Jones is also out of contract imminently so general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brain Daboll will have to decide which one, if any, they want to tie down for next season.

Jones would represent a larger fiscal hit at $32m for a franchise tag, and despite opting to decline the fifth-year option in his contract prior to the start of the season, Jones was instrumental in their unexpected run to the postseason at the backend of last year.

Chicago Bears are currently favourites to sign Barkley across NFL betting sites should he head for the exit door – they have over $100 million in salary cap room to spend in the free agency period, and with the RB looking for a significant increase in his year-on-year pay check, this could be a suitable match.

Elsewhere, the Buffalo Bills follow closely in second according to the sportsbooks‘ estimations, while newly-crowned Super Bowl champions Kansas City could also explore Barkley as a free agent.

 

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
