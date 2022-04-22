Sandown Horse Racing Trends and Tips | Jumps Finale Day Saturday 23rd April

After a day of flat racing at Sandown on Friday, the attention turns to the jumpers this Saturday as the Esher track hosts it’s bet365 Jumps Finale card – which is the last day of the 2021/22 National Hunt season.



So, to help you narrow down the field and find the best profiles of past winners, Andy Newton looks at the main ITV races this Saturday on their bet365 Jumps Finale Day from a trends angle – which will hopefully point you in the direction of a few Sandown winners.

Sandown Horse Racing Trends: Saturday 23rd April 2022

See below the key trends and stats for the main LIVE ITV races at Sandown this Saturday on bet365 Jumps Finale Day. You can then use these Sandown horse racing trends to help find the best profiles of recent winners – apply these stats and trends to the 2022 runners to help you find the winners of Saturday’s Sandown races – including the bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase at 3.32.

1.50 – bet365 Novices’ Championship Final Handicap Hurdle Cl2 (4yo+) 2m110y ITV

Just three previous runnings

Herbiers (Oliver Greenhall) won the race in 2021

No race in 2020 (Covid)

Getaway Trump (Paul Nicholls) 9/2 fav won the race in 2019

Ballymoy (Nigel Twiston-Davies) 13/2 jfav won the race in 2018

2/3 – Winners carried 11-7 or more in weight

2/3 – Winning favourites

2/3 – Aged 5 or 6 years-old

Trainer Tom Lacey (3-from-11) has a 27% record with his hurdlers at the track

Trainer Chris Gordon is just 1 from 28 with his hurdlers at the track

Trainer Dan Skelton is just 2 from 38 with his hurdlers at the track

BEST BET: WHIZZ KID @ 13/2 with bet365

NEXT BEST: HEAD LAW @ 9/2 with bet365

2.25 – bet365 Oaksey Chase (Grade Two) (for The Menorah Challenge Trophy) Cl1 2m6f ITV

7/7 – Returned 5/1 or shorter in the betting

7/7 – Didn’t win last time out

7/7 – Trained by Hobbs (4), Henderson (1) or Nicholls (2)

6/7 – Officially rated 161-169 (inc)

6/7 – Finished in the top 5 last time out

4/7 – Irish bred

4/7 – Trained by Philip Hobbs

4/7 – Winning favourites

3/7 – Ran at Aintree last time out

Frodon (4/5) won the race in 2021

Owner Diana Whateley won the race in 2014, 2015, 2016 & 2017

Nicky Henderson and Paul Nicholls (2) have won the race in the past too

BEST BET: SAINT CALVADOS @ 9/4 with bet365

NEXT BEST: MISTER FISHER @ 6/4 with bet365

3.00 – bet365 Celebration Chase (Grade 1) Cl1 2m ITV

18/18 – Returned 9/1 or shorter in the betting

18/18 – Had run within the last 6 weeks

16/18 – Had won at least 3 times over fences before

15/18 – Aged 9 or younger

14/18 – Came from the top three in the betting

15/18 – Placed favourites

14/18 – Had raced at Sandown (fences) before

13/18 – Rated 160 or higher

13/18 – Aged between 6-8 years-old

11/18 – Ran at Cheltenham last time out

7/18 – Irish bred

7/18 – Won last time out

7/18 – Winning favourite

5/18 – Won by the Nicky Henderson stable (inc 4 of last 5)

5/18 – Won by the Paul Nicholls stable (won it 6 times in all)

4/18 – Ran at Aintree last time out

4/18 – Ridden by Nico de Boinville (4 of the last 5)

3/18 – Won by the Pipe stable

2/18 – Ridden by Jamie Moore

1/18 – Irish-trained winners

Greaneteen (13/2) won the race in 2021

BEST BET: GREANETEEN @ 6/4 with bet365

NEXT BEST: NUBE NEGRA @ 6/4 with bet365

3.32 – bet365 Gold Cup Chase (Handicap) (Grade 3) Cl1 3m5f110y ITV

17/18 – Had raced in the last 63 days

16/18 – Carried 11-5 or less in weight

14/18 – Carried 11-0 or less

14/18 – Had won over 3m or further before

14/18 – Aged 9 or younger

13/18 – Returned 14/1 or shorter in the betting

11/18 – Officially rated 140 or higher

11/18 – Came from the top 7 in the betting market

10/18 – Had raced in the last 25 days

10/18 – Finished 4th or worse last time out

5/18 – Won with 10st in weight

3/18 – Trained by Paul Nicholls

3/18 – Won last time out

2/18 – Ran in the Aintree Grand National last time out

2/18 – Ran in the Scottish Grand National last time out

2/18 – Won by an Irish-trained horse

2/18 – Trained by Philip Hobbs

2/18 – Ridden by Sean Bowen

2/18 – Trained by Alan King (last two winners)

0/18 – Winning favourites

The average winning SP in the last 18 years is 14/1

Other Key Bet365 Gold Cup Facts

The last winning favourite was Beau in 2000

Just one 6 year-old winner since 1959

24 of the last 30 (80%) winners carried less than 11st

8 year-olds have won 7 of the last 18 runnings (39%)

14 of the last 18 (78%) winners were aged 7, 8 or 9 years-old

Trainer Paul Nicholls has won the race 4 times

BEST BET: MUSICAL SLAVE @ 9/1 with bet365

NEXT BEST: FLEGMATIK @ 8/1 with bet365

Note: Odds may be subject to change

