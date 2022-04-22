Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
Home News sandown horse racing trends and tips jumps finale day saturday 23rd april

Sandown Horse Racing Trends and Tips | Jumps Finale Day Saturday 23rd April

Updated

7 hours ago

on

horse racing tips today

After a day of flat racing at Sandown on Friday, the attention turns to the jumpers this Saturday as the Esher track hosts it’s bet365 Jumps Finale card – which is the last day of the 2021/22 National Hunt season.

So, to help you narrow down the field and find the best profiles of past winners, Andy Newton looks at the main ITV races this Saturday on their bet365 Jumps Finale Day from a trends angle – which will hopefully point you in the direction of a few Sandown winners.

Best Horse Racing Betting Offers

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £25 Get £36 In Free Bets

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

Sandown Horse Racing Trends: Saturday 23rd April 2022

See below the key trends and stats for the main LIVE ITV races at Sandown this Saturday on bet365 Jumps Finale Day. You can then use these Sandown horse racing trends to help find the best profiles of recent winners – apply these stats and trends to the 2022 runners to help you find the winners of Saturday’s Sandown races – including the bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase at 3.32.

ITV 4/1+ Winner Horse Racing Offer with bet365 at Sandown On Saturday

You can also team up with the main race sponsors at Sandown this Saturday – bet365to claim a £50 free bet (see below), then as an existing customer you can also take advantage of their 4/1+ ITV4 horse racing offer – back a winner of any of the ITV4 races (below) with bet365 and if the winner returns 4/1 (or bigger) they will give you a free bet (up to £50) of your stake on that winning bet to use on the next LIVE ITV race (Ts&Cs apply)

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Visit Bet365
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

1.50 – bet365 Novices’ Championship Final Handicap Hurdle Cl2 (4yo+) 2m110y ITV

Just three previous runnings
Herbiers (Oliver Greenhall) won the race in 2021
No race in 2020 (Covid)
Getaway Trump (Paul Nicholls) 9/2 fav won the race in 2019
Ballymoy (Nigel Twiston-Davies) 13/2 jfav won the race in 2018
2/3 – Winners carried 11-7 or more in weight
2/3 – Winning favourites
2/3 – Aged 5 or 6 years-old
Trainer Tom Lacey (3-from-11) has a 27% record with his hurdlers at the track
Trainer Chris Gordon is just 1 from 28 with his hurdlers at the track
Trainer Dan Skelton is just 2 from 38 with his hurdlers at the track

BEST BET: WHIZZ KID @ 13/2 with bet365
NEXT BEST: HEAD LAW @ 9/2 with bet365

2.25 – bet365 Oaksey Chase (Grade Two) (for The Menorah Challenge Trophy) Cl1 2m6f ITV

7/7 – Returned 5/1 or shorter in the betting
7/7 – Didn’t win last time out
7/7 – Trained by Hobbs (4), Henderson (1) or Nicholls (2)
6/7 – Officially rated 161-169 (inc)
6/7 – Finished in the top 5 last time out
4/7 – Irish bred
4/7 – Trained by Philip Hobbs
4/7 – Winning favourites
3/7 – Ran at Aintree last time out
Frodon (4/5) won the race in 2021
Owner Diana Whateley won the race in 2014, 2015, 2016 & 2017
Nicky Henderson and Paul Nicholls (2) have won the race in the past too

BEST BET: SAINT CALVADOS @ 9/4 with bet365
NEXT BEST: MISTER FISHER @ 6/4 with bet365

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Visit Bet365
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

3.00 – bet365 Celebration Chase (Grade 1) Cl1 2m ITV

18/18 – Returned 9/1 or shorter in the betting
18/18 – Had run within the last 6 weeks
16/18 – Had won at least 3 times over fences before
15/18 – Aged 9 or younger
14/18 – Came from the top three in the betting
15/18 – Placed favourites
14/18 – Had raced at Sandown (fences) before
13/18 – Rated 160 or higher
13/18 – Aged between 6-8 years-old
11/18 – Ran at Cheltenham last time out
7/18 – Irish bred
7/18 – Won last time out
7/18 – Winning favourite
5/18 – Won by the Nicky Henderson stable (inc 4 of last 5)
5/18 – Won by the Paul Nicholls stable (won it 6 times in all)
4/18 – Ran at Aintree last time out
4/18 – Ridden by Nico de Boinville (4 of the last 5)
3/18 – Won by the Pipe stable
2/18 – Ridden by Jamie Moore
1/18 – Irish-trained winners
Greaneteen (13/2) won the race in 2021

BEST BET: GREANETEEN @ 6/4 with bet365
NEXT BEST: NUBE NEGRA @ 6/4 with bet365

3.32 – bet365 Gold Cup Chase (Handicap) (Grade 3) Cl1 3m5f110y ITV

17/18 – Had raced in the last 63 days
16/18 – Carried 11-5 or less in weight
14/18 – Carried 11-0 or less
14/18 – Had won over 3m or further before
14/18 – Aged 9 or younger
13/18  – Returned 14/1 or shorter in the betting
11/18 – Officially rated 140 or higher
11/18 – Came from the top 7 in the betting market
10/18 – Had raced in the last 25 days
10/18 – Finished 4th or worse last time out
5/18 – Won with 10st in weight
3/18 – Trained by Paul Nicholls
3/18 – Won last time out
2/18 – Ran in the Aintree Grand National last time out
2/18 – Ran in the Scottish Grand National last time out
2/18 – Won by an Irish-trained horse
2/18 – Trained by Philip Hobbs
2/18 – Ridden by Sean Bowen
2/18 – Trained by Alan King (last two winners)
0/18 – Winning favourites
The average winning SP in the last 18 years is 14/1

Other Key Bet365 Gold Cup Facts

The last winning favourite was Beau in 2000
Just one 6 year-old winner since 1959
24 of the last 30 (80%) winners carried less than 11st
8 year-olds have won 7 of the last 18 runnings (39%)
14 of the last 18 (78%) winners were aged 7, 8 or 9 years-old
Trainer Paul Nicholls has won the race 4 times

BEST BET: MUSICAL SLAVE @ 9/1 with bet365
NEXT BEST: FLEGMATIK @ 8/1 with bet365

Note: Odds may be subject to change

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With ‘Must-See’ Free Bets and Offers

See below our select list of newer, but totally trusted bookmakers, that will have prices ahead of the Sandown races this Saturday and all have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage full advantage of.

Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more.
Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period
Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply.
Claim Offer

50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus

18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.
Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get £15

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £15 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets

Valid until further notice | New players after 31.03.2021 | Valid on first Sports bet | Min. dep. £10 req. | Min. £10 wag. on the first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify | Bet must be settled | Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold Acca bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/ 1| Virtual and cashed out bets do not qualify | One-time offer | Bonuses credited following working day | T&Cs apply | 18+ | BeGambleAware.org
Claim Offer

2022 Sandown bet365 Jumps Finale Times and Race Names

Saturday 23rd April 2022

  • 1:50 – bet365 Novices’ Championship Final Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) Cl2 (4yo+) 2m ITV
  • 2:25 – bet365 Oaksey Chase (Grade 2) (For The Menorah Challenge Trophy) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 2m6½f ITV
  • 3:00 – bet365 Celebration Chase (Grade 1) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 1m7½f ITV
  • 3:32 – bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase (Grade 3) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 3m5f ITV
  • 4:07 – bet365 Select Hurdle (Grade 2) (GBB Race) Cl1 (4yo+) 2m5½f RTV
  • 4:40 – bet365 Josh Gifford Novices’ Handicap Chase (GBB Race) Cl2 (5yo+) 2m4f RTV
  • 5:15 – bet365 Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) Cl2 (4yo+ 0-145) 2m4f RTV

More Sandown bet365 Jumps Finale Day Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
15
116 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus

9.4
Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply.

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Bonus
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice. New players after 31.03.2021. Valid on first Sports bet. Min. dep. £10. Min. £10 wag. on first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify. Bet must be settled. Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold combi bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/1. Virtual bets and cashed out bets do not qualify. One-time offer. Bonuses credited following working day..

Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New players only. Free bet is a one-time stake of £10, minimum odds of 1.5, stake is not returned. 10x wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Max conversion £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice | New players after 31.03.2021 | Valid on first Sports bet | Min. dep. £10 req. | Min. £10 wag. on the first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify | Bet must be settled | Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold Acca bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/ 1| Virtual and cashed out bets do not qualify | One-time offer | Bonuses credited following working day | T&Cs apply | 18+ | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens