San Antonio Spurs Favorites To Land Chris Paul

According to BetOnline, the San Antonio Spurs are the favorites to land Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul.

This news comes after that Paul himself does not think he will be on the Suns come when he his due his guaranteed money at the end of June. The Suns could release him and not pay his guaranteed money. Even thouhg it is not set in stone yet, this would be the logical thing to do from the business perspective for the Phoenix Suns.

Paul going into his age 38 season only appeared in 59 games in the 2022-2023 NBA season, however. In recent years, Paul has not showed a clean bill of health. That is a cause for concern for a contending team like the Suns. Going to a rebuilding team like the Spurs could be what’s best for Paul’s career at this point. It is a shame to see that Paul may not ever win a NBA championship in his long career.

Why Paul Would Be A Good Fit For The Spurs?

Paul will be a good mentor to maybe the youngest team in the NBA in the San Antonio Spurs. They are set up for a bright future with them having the number one pick in this years draft. Barring anything unexpected the Spurs are expected to take Victor Wenbamyama out of France who is seen to be a generational talent. They expect this Spurs team to take a jump in a few years but do not expect this team to compete right now or any time soon.

The Spurs have a good young core that will include Wembanyama, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, and Malaki Branham. The addition of Paul will add much needed veteran leadership to one of the youngest teams in the NBA.