Saints’ Cam Jordan has agreed to a two-year, $27.5 million contract extension

Zach Wolpin
In the 2011 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected DE Cam Jordan with the 24th overall pick. Since then, he’s been a mainstay for the Saints’ defense. Jordan has played in the black and gold for his entire career and it doesn’t look like he’ll be going anywhere. 

This morning, Ian Rappaport of the NFL Network reported that All-Pro DE Cam Jordan has agreed to a two-year, $27.5 million contract extension. That ties the legendary Saint to the franchise through the 2025 season. He’s one of the greatest players in team history who will likely spend his entire career with New Orleans.

Since the 2012 season, Jordan has played in at least 16 games every year for the Saints


ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the 34-year-old’s contract is fully guaranteed by New Orleans. You’d expect nothing less as Cam Jordan has remained loyal to the Sanits for over a decade. Schefter noted that his contract is “the largest contract on average and guarantees” for a defensive player at his 34.

Over his 12 years with New Orleans, Jordan hold’s the team record for all-time sacks (112.5) and will continue to add to that number. In 16 games played last season, he had 8.5 sacks and was selected to his eighth Pro Bowl. Additionally, he was first-team All-Pro in 2017 after recording 13.0 sacks and 28 QB hits.


The Saints likely don’t have a Super Bowl winning roster next season, but Jordan is happy to be a Saint. Jordan hasn’t shown any signs that he’s fallen off and the Saints anticipate his usual production for next season. Since 2012, he’s never finished a season with less than 7.5 sacks. His career-high was 15.5 sacks in 2019. This was his fourth multi-year contract with the Saints, something you don’t see too often.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
