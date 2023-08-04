In the 2011 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected DE Cam Jordan with the 24th overall pick. Since then, he’s been a mainstay for the Saints’ defense. Jordan has played in the black and gold for his entire career and it doesn’t look like he’ll be going anywhere.

This morning, Ian Rappaport of the NFL Network reported that All-Pro DE Cam Jordan has agreed to a two-year, $27.5 million contract extension. That ties the legendary Saint to the franchise through the 2025 season. He’s one of the greatest players in team history who will likely spend his entire career with New Orleans.

Since the 2012 season, Jordan has played in at least 16 games every year for the Saints

Forever a Saint! Sources say New Orleans and long-time Pro Bowl and All-Pro DE Cam Jordan agreed on a 2-year extension worth up to $27.5M guaranteed, locking the veteran in for his career. Jordan will go down as the best DL to ever play for the Saints & likely a Hall of Famer. pic.twitter.com/UjeHvXNGNt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2023



ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the 34-year-old’s contract is fully guaranteed by New Orleans. You’d expect nothing less as Cam Jordan has remained loyal to the Sanits for over a decade. Schefter noted that his contract is “the largest contract on average and guarantees” for a defensive player at his 34.

Over his 12 years with New Orleans, Jordan hold’s the team record for all-time sacks (112.5) and will continue to add to that number. In 16 games played last season, he had 8.5 sacks and was selected to his eighth Pro Bowl. Additionally, he was first-team All-Pro in 2017 after recording 13.0 sacks and 28 QB hits.

Cam Jordan said he loves the fact that he is playing long enough for his kids to be old enough to create core memories of him playing in the NFL they will remember. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PcbMMhQOov — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 4, 2023



The Saints likely don’t have a Super Bowl winning roster next season, but Jordan is happy to be a Saint. Jordan hasn’t shown any signs that he’s fallen off and the Saints anticipate his usual production for next season. Since 2012, he’s never finished a season with less than 7.5 sacks. His career-high was 15.5 sacks in 2019. This was his fourth multi-year contract with the Saints, something you don’t see too often.