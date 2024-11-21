Soccer

‘He’s Been Excellent This Season’ – Bacary Sagna Names the Best Full-back in the Premier League and It’s Not Liverpool Ace Trent Alexander-Arnold

Sushan Chakraborty
Liverpool Ace Trent Alexander-Arnold

Former Arsenal and Manchester City defender has said Chelsea ace Malo Gusto has been the standout fullback in the Premier League this season, suggesting he has outshone Liverpool ace Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Bacary Sagna: Chelsea Ace Malo Gusto Better Than Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool right-back Alexander-Arnold is widely hailed as the best full-back in the world. He is quick, experienced, possesses impressive vision, has excellent passing range, knows how to pick out the right pass, and is no slouch in front of the goal as well. Gusto, on the other hand, possesses much less experience, having only joined Chelsea last season. However, he also has all the attributes of a good full-back and has been putting them to good use since the start of the season.

Both players have done well for their respective clubs this term, but according to Sagna, the Chelsea man has clearly been superior.

Speaking with Mega Dice, Sagna said (via Liverpool.com):

At the minute, I really like Malo Gusto at Chelsea. I think he has the potential to become the best right-back in the Premier League. He’s been excellent this season. Gusto is so energetic. He’s good one-on-one; he’s dynamic. His decision-making regarding defensive and offensive positioning is really good.”

Alexander-Arnold has been at Liverpool all his career. He has so far played 325 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 19 goals and providing 83 assists. His contract with the club expires on June 30, 2025. Gusto, meanwhile, has played 48 games for the Blues, bagging 10 assists. Gusto has a long-term deal with Chelsea, with it not expiring until June 30, 2030.

Stat Attack: Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Malo Gusto

Alexander-Arnold has been in fine form for Liverpool in the Premier League this season. Playing 11 matches, he has kept two clean sheets and provided an assist. He has made 31 tackles with a 77% success rate, performed 10 clearances, and recorded 41 recoveries. On the attacking front, Alexander-Arnold has created six big chances, attempted 48 crosses, played five through balls, and delivered 33 accurate long balls.

Gusto, on the other hand, has yet to score or provide an assist in nine games. He has attempted 19 tackles with a 68% success rate, made 10 interceptions, performed 14 clearances, and recorded 35 recoveries. Offensively, he has attempted 21 crosses, played a through ball, and delivered 18 accurate long balls.

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
Nov 21 2024
