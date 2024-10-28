Soccer

Jamie Carragher: Trent Alexander-Arnold’s ‘Bizarre’ Ballon d’Or Admission Hints at Real Madrid Move

Sushan Chakraborty
Trent Alexander-Arnold Is A Real Madrid Target
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has said Trent Alexander-Arnold’s ambition to win the Ballon d’Or suggests an imminent move to Real Madrid. Carragher’s comments came after the Liverpool right-back expressed his desire to become the first full-back to win the Ballon d’Or.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Wants Ballon d’Or More Than Success with England

In an interview with Sky Sports, the Englishman was asked to pick between winning the Ballon d’Or, becoming Liverpool’s captain, lifting another Champions League with the Reds, or securing the FIFA World Cup as an England player.

Winning a World Cup with England – that would be immense and change the game, but I’d say win a Ballon d’Or, because I believe I can,” the 26-year-old replied.

It’s only the morning after you retire that you’re able to look at yourself in the mirror and say you’ve given it everything you have got. It doesn’t matter how many trophies you win or medals you have got, it matters about what you have given to the game and if you reach your full potential.

Jamie Carragher Says Alexander-Arnold’s Ballon d’Or Ambition Will Take Him to Real Madrid

Alexander-Arnold sees his Liverpool contract expire on June 30, 2025, and according to reports, Real Madrid is interested in lapping him up as a free agent. Carragher believes his Ballon d’Or comments suggest that a move to Real Madrid is on the cards.

Dissecting Alexander-Arnold’s comments after Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal, Carragher told Sky Sports:

He can try and win the Ballon d’Or, there’s nothing wrong with ambition, but my first thought when I read that was ‘you’re not winning the Ballon d’Or as a right-back for Liverpool.

Ballon d’Or winners normally play for Real Madrid or Barcelona. That’s where the best players in the world go. If that’s his ultimate ambition, I think he was asked about winning the Champions League, the World Cup or the Ballon d’Or.”

He added:

And he chose the Ballon d’Or, which I think is a bit strange or bizarre. I think you would always pick the World Cup or the Champions League, it’s a team game, but he has got massive ambition and why not?

The first thing that came to me when I read that interview is that I think he is going to Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold came through Liverpool’s academy to secure his first professional contract in July 2016. He has since played 322 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 19 times, providing 83 assists, and winning eight trophies, including one Champions League trophy and one Premier League title.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
Arrow to top