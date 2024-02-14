At 30-23 in 2023-24, the Kings are 8th in the Western Conference. They have one final game until the all-star break. After years of mediocracy, Sacramento has turned it around since the start of last season. After a trip to the playoffs in 2022-23, the Kings are looking to make it past the first round this season.

Sacramento can do that with the help of their elite two-way PF Domantas Sabonis. The Kings made a blockbuster trade for Sabonis at the 2021-22 deadline and it’s paid off nicely. He’s an elite rebounder and plays a similar game to Denver’s Nikola Jokic. Sabonis will do whatever it takes to win and can stuff the stat sheet each night. If Sabonis has a strong second half of the season, he could make NBA history.

Domantas Sabonis has 49 doubles doubles in 53 games

Sabonis since All-Stars were announced: 22.0 PPG

14.6 RPG

10.7 APG

66.7 FG% Snub. https://t.co/mNmF3q01qe — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 14, 2024



Last season, Domantas Sabonis made his third all-star game and had an impressive campaign for the Kings. He averaged (19.1) points, (12.3) rebounds, and (7.3) assists per game. Arguably the best season of his career until the 2023-24 season he’s currently having. Through 53 games, Sabomis is averaging (20.2) points, (13.2) rebounds, and (8.2) assists per game. The 27-year-old is statistically having a better season than he did last year. Yet, he was not named an all-star in 2023-24.

Many have argued that Sabonis was snubbed from the all-star game this season. It’s hard to argue against that. However, the league takes into account the success of the team as well. That is why two players from the Timberwolves and two from the Clippers were chosen. Minnesota is first in the West and LA is third. Sacramento is down at 8th in the West. Despite not making the all-star game, Sabonis is having an incredible season and could make history at the end of the year.

Domantas Sabonis is the first player since Larry Bird with 30+ PTS

15+ REB

12+ AST

3+ BLK in a game. pic.twitter.com/iE6FU4fnRa — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 14, 2024



Through 53 games, Domantas Sabonis has 49 double-doubles. That’s a double-double in roughly 92 percent of his games played in 2023-24. With 29 games left this season, Sabonis has the chance to make NBA history. The record for the most double-doubles in a season is 72 by Hakeem Olajuwon in 1992-93. If Sabonis keeps up his double-double efficiency, he could break Olajuwon’s record this season. He needs 23 double-doubles to tie the record and 24 to break it in his next 29 games. Can Sabonis get it done?