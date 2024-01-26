Sacramento Kings Make Davion Mitchell Available For Trade

The Sacramento Kings have reportedly made former first round pick Davion Mitchell available for trade as the trade deadline approaches.

This news is somewhat warranted as Mitchell has not really contributed as much as he and the Kings would have liked. Maybe his skill-set does not gel with what the Kings want to do on offense. Mitchell is seen as a defensive first type of player, and his shooting has not been good this season. He is shooting only 37% from the field and 26% from three point range. It still does seem the Kings would want to give Mitchell a fair chance to contribute with a bigger role in the NBA. However, he has been a decent backup point guard to De’Aaron Fox. However, Malik Monk has been much better as a combo guard for the Kings and has seemingly taken over that backup point guard role.

The Sacramento Kings are +4000 to win the NBA Finals according to California sportsbooks.

Davion Mitchell pulls the chair out from under Klay Thompson. pic.twitter.com/NWl7KgQnHf — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) January 26, 2024

Mitchell still has a ton of promise and deserves to be a contributor in the NBA. He does have the pedigree of being a former top 10 pick after all. Mitchell was apart of that National Championship Baylor Bears team back in 2021. He came into the league at age 23 which is pretty old for the NBA standards.

The Kings may want to recoup some assets. They do not have their own first round pick this season which went to the Atlanta Hawks in the Kevin Huerter trade. The Kings will probably not receive a first round pick for Mitchell, however. The 2024 NBA Draft class is considered fairly weak so maybe they could get some sort of protected first from a championship contender.