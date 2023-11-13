NFL

Russell Wilson Player Prop Picks Vs Buffalo Bills

Olly Taliku
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are looking to win their third game on the bounce this weekend when they face the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, see below expert player prop picks from SportsLens for Denver quarterback Russell Wilson as he goes up against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

Russell Wilson Player Prop Picks vs Buffalo Bills

  • Wilson to score first touchdown +2800
  • Wilson over 211.5 passing yards -110
  • Wilson longest completion over 34.5 yards -110
Russell Wilson Player Prop Pick 1: First touchdown scorer +2800 with Bovada

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are back in action this week for their tenth game of the NFL season on Monday night.

Denver are looking to build on their impressive victory last weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs and we think that Wilson could be set for a huge game against Buffalo after a great performance last week.

Wilson has been priced at +2800 to score the first touchdown on Monday night, which we think is a great price for a quarterback who is still yet to score a rushing touchdown this season.

Bet on Wilson first touchdown scorer (+2800)

Russell Wilson Player Prop Pick 2: Wilson over 211.5 passing yards -110 with Bovada

Our second pick for Monday night football is for Russell Wilson to pass for over 211 yards. Wilson has been slightly disappointing in terms of throwing over the last four weeks, failing to hit this passing yard line in each of his last four games.

It is because of Wilson’s low passing yards in recent weeks that the quarterback’s line has been set so low this week, but if he has a big game against the Bills on Monday night he can easily hit this mark.

Wilson is averaging 201.6 passing yards per game so far this season, so the line seems to still be slightly high for Monday night’s game despite Denver’s good recent form.

Bet on Wilson over 211.5 passing yards (-110)

Russell Wilson Player Prop Pick 3: Wilson longest completion over 34.5 yards -110 with Bovada

Wilson’s longest completion line has been seen art 35 yards for Monday night football, which he has managed to cover in four of his eight games through the 2023 season so far.

This longest completion prop was easily covered by Wilson last weekend, when the Denver quarterback threw for a longest reception of 39 yards vs Kansas City.

Bet on Wilson longest completion over 34.5 yards (-110)

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC.
Arrow to top