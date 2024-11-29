Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has said that while Rasmus Hojlund did a great job against Bodo/Glimt, his game is still far from perfect. The Portuguese tactician thinks the Danish forward often takes too many touches while holding the ball and does not always put away the more straightforward chances.

Rasmus Hojlund Was the Matchwinner Against Bodo/Glimt

Manchester United picked up their first win under new manager Amorim on Thursday night (November 28), beating Bodo/Glimt at Old Trafford in the UEFA Europa League. Although the Red Devils got the job done, it was far from a straightforward affair, as the underdogs went 2-1 up 23 minutes into the game.

Just before the half-time whistle, Hojlund restored parity for Manchester United, brilliantly receiving the ball from Noussair Mazraoui with his first touch and steering the ball into the back of the net with his second. Five minutes into the second half, Hojlund fired Manchester United into the lead, sliding in to send Manuel Ugarte’s low cross into the back of the net.

Hojlund was also the architect behind Alejandro Garnacho’s opener, as he closed Bodo/Glimt goalkeeper Nikita Haikin down before laying it off for the Argentine.

Manchester United Boss Ruben Amorim Wants Rasmus Hojlund to Improve

Speaking after the hard-fought 3-2 victory, Amorim praised Hojlund for the shift he put in but also pointed out the areas he must work on.

Assessing Hojlund’s performance, the former Sporting CP boss said (via Metro):

“I think he improved the connection. I think he has to improve more because sometimes he takes too many touches when he holds the ball. But it’s very important for us because when we are in a low block he is the guy to hold the ball and connect for transitions. He did that very well, he has those characteristics.”

He added:

“He was aggressive in the box, he is a quality player. I think he scores the more difficult goals. He has a lot to improve, it’s the same for every player, but he did a great job today.”

Hojlund, 21, has played 57 games since joining the club, scoring 20 goals and providing three assists.