When it comes to boxing, it's fair to say that Roy Jones Jr is a man who knows a thing or two. The former four-weight world champion has weighed-in with his Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker prediction ahead of today's 'Day Of Reckoning' co-main event.

Roy Jones Jr certainly knows a thing or two when it comes to the sport of boxing. The former four-weight world champion is boxing royalty, given how success he was in the ring throughout his illustrious career. When it comes to giving an opinion about boxing, people listen to ‘Superman’.

Roy Jones Jr of course shared the ring with the likes of the great Bernard Hopkins, James Toney, Vinny Pazienza, Antonio Tarver and Joe Calzaghe to name but a few. ‘Superman’ really is boxing royalty around the world, and is one of the best fighters the sport has ever seen.

Now, Roy Jones Jr is still heavily involved in boxing, and even laced up the gloves recently against the likes of Mike Tyson and former UFC star Anthony Pettis. He is still a big name in boxing of course, so his Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker prediction for the ‘Day Of Reckoning‘ co-main event will be heavily followed.

Going into the fight, Deontay Wilder is priced as the -650 favourite with the best offshore sportsbooks to knock the New Zealander out and secure the 43rd KO of his career. On the flip side, Joseph Parker is the big underdog, priced at as big as +400 with the majority of US sportsbooks.

Roy Jones Jr Backing ‘The Bronze Bomber’ To Prevail Despite Being ‘One Dimensional’

For this heavyweight clash in the Saudi Arabian desert between Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker, Roy Jones Jr believes the New Zealander has all of the tools to defeat ‘The Bronze Bomber’, but that actually completing the job is a different story.

In a recent interview with Action Network, ‘Superman’ admitted it will be a really tough fight, but that if he has prepared properly, Deontay Wilder should get the job done:

“Joe Parker needs to avoid Wilder’s big right hand, if he can do that, he definitely has a chance because Parker is a very good boxer, better than people think he is.

“But, he has to avoid that big right hand because he’s shown he’s susceptible to power in the past and Wilder has the biggest punch in the heavyweight division.

“We’re trying to get to a Wilder versus Joshua next, and if they both come in prepared and they come in shape, they should prevail.

“But, the biggest threat in either of those fights is Joe Parker because if he can figure out Deontay Wilder’s right hand, Joe Parker can really pull off the upset against Wilder.”

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Fight: Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker 📊 Records: Deontay Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KO’s) | Joseph Parker (33-3, 23 KO’s)

Deontay Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KO’s) | Joseph Parker (33-3, 23 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 6:30PM GMT

Approx. 6:30PM GMT 🏆 Titles: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: DAZN PPV

DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: Kingdom Arena | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Kingdom Arena | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 🎲 Fight Odds: Wilder -600 | Parker +400

