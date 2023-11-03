According to new court documents, Ronda Rousey earned over $17 million across her three-year career in the UFC with six wins from seven fights.

Rousey’s first bout in the Ultimate Fighting Championship came in February 2013, where she submitted Liz Carmouche in the first round to win their inaugural Women’s Bantamweight Championship.

She became one of the company’s biggest box office draws and Dana White couldn’t get enough, She headlined several pay-per-view events which sold over one million buys.

During her peak in February 2015, ‘The Most Dangerous Unarmed Woman In The World’ submitted Cat Zingano with a straight armbar after just 14 seconds – the shortest match in UFC championship history until Conor McGregor beat Jose Aldo in 13 seconds 11 months later.

Rousey held the record for most UFC title defences (six) by a female until being overtaken by Valentina Shevchenko in 2022. She was the first female inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018.

Ronda Rousey’s payouts revealed in new UFC court documents: $574,720 vs. Liz Carmouche $1,817,907 vs. Miesha Tate $870,969 vs. Sara McMann $1,063,688 vs. Alexis Davis $1,458,282 vs. Cat Zingano $2,642,204 vs. Bethe Correia $4,476,662 or $4,536,932 vs. Holly Holm… pic.twitter.com/2prtsLpSfT — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) November 2, 2023

Many believe that Rousey was vastly underpaid due to the exposure and media attention that she brought to the women’s game, despite her earnings being significantly more than most male UFC champions.

In January 2022, Rousey was among the top 20 richest MMA fighters with a net worth of over $12m – also being the only woman in the top 20.

Her average time of 2 minutes and 59 seconds per match in the octagon was less than the average time of a single match in every UFC weight class, and there’s no doubt ‘Rowdy’ inspired an entire generation of young females.

Rousey is the only woman to be a champion in both the UFC and WWE as well as being the only woman to headline a pay-per-view event in both companies, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest female athletes of all-time.