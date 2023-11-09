Former Liverpool star Roberto Firmino has discussed the infamous spat between Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane at Turf Moor, saying the bust-up was a long time coming.

Salah, Firmino, and Mane formed one of the most formidable trio in Europe, helping Liverpool to one UEFA Champions League trophy, one Premier League title, and an FA Cup, amongst other honors. Mane and Salah combined regularly to devastating effect, but they supposedly “never best friends.”

The two wingers clashed during the Reds’ 3-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor in August 2019. As per The Mirror, the incident took place after Salah refused to square the ball to Mane, who was in a better position, only to put his effort off the mark. The Senegalese attacker was furious with the Egypt international and threw a fit while he was being taken off.

Firmino Says Mane-Salah Bust-Up Was Brewing Since 2018-19 Season

In his new book, “Si Senor: My Liverpool Years”, Firmino has said how Salah “used to frustrate everyone when he didn’t pass the ball.” The Al-Ahli star has also revealed that Mane was annoyed with Salah’s tendency to hog the ball, and the role he played to keep things from boiling over.

Firmino said:

“It (the row) had been brewing since the previous season, 2018-19. My instinct and my duty was to defuse the situation between them. Pour water on the fire – never petrol.”

The center-forward added that Mane was also frustrated with his substitution and shouted out expletives while he was coming off.

He continued:

“Well, my English isn’t wonderful, so I can’t tell you exactly what Mane shouted when he came off. But it wasn’t anything nice!”

Firmino shed more light on the relationship Salah and Mane shared, adding that while they were “never best friends”, they had no problem playing together as “they always acted with the utmost professionalism.”

Jurgen Klopp Sided With Mane Following Burnley Row

As per Firmino, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp intervened in the dressing room and indirectly sided with Mane.

The Brazil international added:

“Klopp addressed this issue in front of all of us: when a teammate was in a better position, the ball had to be passed. It was a clear hint aimed at Salah… this aspect of his game improved significantly.”

Salah and Mane played 223 matches during their time together at Liverpool (2017-2022), combining for 36 goals.