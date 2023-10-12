Clubs belonging to the Saudi Pro League are reportedly interested in signing West Ham United captain Kurt Zouma in January.

Saudi Pro League’s Long-Standing Interest In West Ham United Ace Zouma

According to 90min, Saudi Arabian clubs identified the former Chelsea center-back as a target in the summer itself. However, West Ham made it clear they were not looking to sell the Frenchman in the 2023-24 summer transfer window. The Saudi clubs abandoned the pursuit at the time with the intention of returning in January. Now, with less than two months left for the winter transfer window to open, Zouma’s exit rumors are once again gaining momentum.

Signing Zouma might not be a straightforward task for Saudi Arabian suitors, as a lot has changed over the last few months. Following the departure of Declan Rice, Zouma has become the team’s captain. He has struck up an excellent partnership with center-back partner Nayef Aguerd, emerging as one of the first names on David Moyes’ teamsheet.

Zouma has also looked a lot fitter this season, starting and completing all eight games in the Premier League, helping the Hammers climb to seventh place in the rankings.

Harry Maguire Could Solve Zouma Conundrum For Saudi Arabian Clubs

Given how well he has performed this season, the Londoners could try their best to keep Zouma in January, unless, of course, they add another center-back to their ranks.

West Ham United tried to sign Harry Maguire from Manchester United in the summer, but their offer of £30 million ($36.91 million) fell short of the Red Devils’ valuation. If they table an improved offer in the summer, the Mancunians might finally let Maguire go. Moyes could then pair him up with Aguerd at the heart of West Ham’s defense.

This would allow West Ham to transfer list Zouma in January and draw important offers from Saudi Arabian clubs. Selling Zouma in the winter would also make sense from an economic point of view. The 28-year-old is one of the highest-paid players at West Ham United and will only have 18 months remaining on his contract by the time January comes around. Offloading him at the time could see West Ham pocket a handsome fee.

Zouma, who won two Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy at Chelsea, has played 72 games for West Ham since the summer of 2021. He produced multiple top-tier performances as the Hammers won the Europa Conference League last season.