Soccer

“Honestly, I think he knows that he will not stay” – Christophe Dugarry Urges Kylian Mbappe To Announce PSG Exit As Soon As Possible

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
PSG Ace & Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe
PSG Ace & Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe

Former France international Christophe Dugarry has asked Kylian Mbappe to do the ‘elegant’ thing and announce his departure from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as soon as possible. Dugarry believes the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has already made up his mind and should just rip the bandaid off.

One of the most sought-after players in the world, Mbappe will become a free agent on June 30, 2024. Real Madrid and Liverpool are reportedly interested in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner, while the Parisians remain eager to extend his contract.

Kylian Mbappe’s Camp Insists Player Is Still Deciding His Future

Over the last couple of weeks, multiple outlets have speculated on Mbappe’s future. The Times claimed Mbappe was weighing up a move to Liverpool, while Foot Mercato reported the 25-year-old had agreed terms with Real Madrid and would join them as a free agent in July.

Mbappe’s entourage, however, recently shut the rumors down, declaring the former Monaco man was still mulling his options over. As per RMC Sport, Mbappe’s camp said:

There is no agreement around Kylian’s future, especially since there are no discussions started about it.”

Dugarry, however, disagrees with their statement, as he believes Mbappe will not continue at the Parc des Princes.

Dugarry Urges Mbappe To Disclose His Future Plans As Soon As Possible

Speaking on RMC Sport, the Bordeaux legend asked Mbappe to step out into the light and announce his PSG exit with dignity, instead of dragging the saga on.

The former Barcelona man said (via GOAL):

I think he has served his time at PSG. Whether we like Mbappe or not, I have the impression that, on the pitch, he has not cheated, he gave what he had to give. In my opinion, he could have given even more because he is incredible. He is a remarkable player so we always expect more. He did not succeed for the moment in achieving the goal he set for himself when he arrived at PSG, but he did a lot, he brought a lot of pleasure and a lot of happiness.

To say as soon as possible that he will not stay at PSG, I would find that elegant. I find that it would be a form of elegance and a form of maturity. Honestly, I think he knows that he will not stay at PSG.

Mbappe, who initially joined Les Parisiens on a loan deal in 2017, has played 284 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 237 goals and providing 101 assists. He has won 13 trophies with PSG, including five Ligue 1 titles and three Coupe de France.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
PSG Ace & Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe
Soccer

LATEST “Honestly, I think he knows that he will not stay” – Christophe Dugarry Urges Kylian Mbappe To Announce PSG Exit As Soon As Possible

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 09 2024
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Report: Real Madrid Tell Bayern Munich Star Not To Sign Contract Extension
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 09 2024

La Liga giants Real Madrid have reportedly asked Alphonso Davies not to sign a contract extension with Bayern Munich. The Canada international sees his current Bayern deal expire in June…

Tottenham Hotspur To Sign Ex Premier League Striker Timo Werner
Soccer
“He’s a stocking filler, he’s another body” – Ruthless Graeme Souness Delivers Damning Timo Werner Verdict Ahead Of Tottenham Hotspur Transfer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 09 2024

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has called Timo Werner a “stocking filler”, criticizing his finishing and suggesting he might not add any real value to Tottenham Hotspur. Former Chelsea Star Werner…

Ivan Toney Is Being Targeted By Arsenal
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Dharmesh Sheth Says Ivan Toney Switch Is Unlikely But Not Impossible
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 09 2024
Manchester United Legend Roy Keane
Soccer
Roy Keane Disagrees With Portugal Coach Roberto Martinez’s Assessment And Asks Manchester United Star To ‘Stop Messing About’
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 09 2024
Franz Beckenbauer
Soccer
Long Live ‘Der Kaiser’: Franz Beckenbauer Dies At 78, But His Values Will Live On
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 09 2024
AFCON Trophy
Soccer
5 Most Successful Nations In AFCON History
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 09 2024
Arrow to top