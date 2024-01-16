Soccer

Report: Manchester United & Chelsea Table Offers For £100 Million Premier League Striker

Sushan Chakraborty
Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly tabled loan offers for Brighton & Hove Albion center-forward Evan Ferguson.

Manchester United & Chelsea Cannot Afford Ferguson In January

Manchester United and Chelsea are both eager to bolster their attack in January after struggling to find the back of the net in the first half of the 2023-24 season. While ninth-placed Blues have scored 35 goals in 21 Premier League outings this season, seventh-ranked Red Devils have only found the back of the net 24 times in 21 English top-flight outings. No team in the top 10 have scored fewer goals than Erik ten Hag’s side this season.

According to sources who spoke to Football Transfers (via CaughtOffside), the Premier League pair both hold Brighton ace Ferguson in high regard and wish to add him to their ranks in January. It has been claimed that Chelsea and United want to sign him on a short loan and have already sent in their offers to the Seagulls. Brighton owner Tony Bloom, however, is not interested in shipping the 19-year-old out on loan this January. He would only accept an outright sale if the Republic Of Ireland international expresses his desire to leave the Amex Stadium in January.

In a recent report, the Evening Standard disclosed that Brighton will not sell Ferguson for less than £100 million ($126.6 million). Neither Manchester United nor Chelsea are financially capable of pulling off a move of such magnitude in the winter transfer window. The Pensioners reportedly only want a short-term solution, as they want to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli in the summer transfer window. United, meanwhile, have yet to set a target for the summer, meaning Ferguson could be on their radar.

Ferguson Struggling For Minutes Under Roberto Di Zerbi

Despite being for one of the most valuable youngsters in England, minutes have not been easy to come by for Ferguson. Brighton manager Roberto Di Zerbi has often preferred the front two of Joao Pedro and Danny Welbeck this season, restricting Ferguson to just 11 Premier League starts. If Di Zerbi does not give Ferguson more minutes, there is a chance that he will seek out an exit sooner rather than later.

Ferguson, who officially joined Brighton’s senior team in July 2022, has played 53 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 16 times and providing five assists. His contract with the club expires in June 2029.

