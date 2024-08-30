Soccer

Las Palmas 1-1 Real Madrid: Mbappe and Co. Fall To 5th Place After Toothless Display

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Real Madrid Drops Points Agaisnt Las Palmas
Real Madrid Drops Points Agaisnt Las Palmas

Reigning champions Real Madrid traveled to the Gran Canaria Stadium for their La Liga Matchday 3 clash with Las Palmas on Thursday night, August 29. With Barcelona making it three in three with a comeback win at Rayo Vallecano, Madrid needed to produce a positive result to keep the gap in check. Coach Carlo Ancelotti fielded a strong XI to get the job done away from home, but the team simply did not click. It ended 1-1 in Las Palmas, leaving Madrid in fifth place in the La Liga rankings and four points adrift of league leaders Barcelona.

Another Subdued Display From Star-Studded Real Madrid

Except for Jude Bellingham, who is recovering from a hamstring problem, all of Real Madrid’s high-profile forwards were available for selection on Thursday. Ancelotti slightly tweaked his setup for the game, dropping Rodrygo and Arda Guler to the bench and giving Brahim Diaz and Luka Modric the nod. As has been the trend in La Liga this term, Los Blancos had a rather slow start to the game. However, unlike Mallorca and Real Valladolid, Las Palmas had the quality to land a smashing blow.

Just five minutes into the game, Oliver McBurnie penetrated the final third from the inside-left channel. Despite being under pressure from Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger, McBurnie retained possession before slipping it through for Alberto Moreno. Moreno got to the ball ahead of Aurelien Tchouameni, tip-toed past Militao, and found the right side of Thibaut Courtois’ goal with a thumping strike.

Real Madrid came close to scoring the equalizer in the 25th minute, thanks to a well-worked set-piece routine. Valverde played a short pass from a free-kick to Modric, who held the ball for the Uruguayan to strike. Valverde hit it low and true, but the goalkeeper lunged to his left to make a stunning save. Four minutes later, Kylian Mbappe tried his luck from range, but a deflection allowed the goalkeeper to collect the ball. Mbappe and Rodrygo lodged consecutive efforts in the 52nd and 54th minutes, but those were very easy for the defense to deal with.

Arda Guler Changed The Game At Las Palmas

Ancelotti brought Guler on for Modric in the 64th minute, and just five minutes later, Real Madrid had their breakthrough. The Turkish teen forced a handball inside the Las Palmas box in the 67th minute, winning Real Madrid a penalty. Vinicius Jr. stepped up to take the spot kick and found the right side of the Las Palmas goal with a thumping strike. In the 76th minute, Guler delivered a fine free-kick into the box, where Vinicius Jr. was lurking. The Brazilian, however, could not connect with the ball as well as he would have liked and sent it straight to the goalkeeper.

Guler delivered another gem of a cross into the area in the 90+3′ minute. Teen striker Endrick got on the end of it but could not keep it on target. Guler finished the game with three chances and three big chances created. He also played three passes into the final third and made two recoveries.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Lionel Messi Lamine Yamal Barcelona
Soccer

LATEST “Okay, this is something else” – Isaac Cuenca Claims It Is Fair To Compare Lamine Yamal With Barcelona Icon Lionel Messi

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 30 2024
New Chelsea Boss Enzo maresca
Soccer
“I just hope they don’t become a flat-track bully” – Arsenal Legend Paul Merson Makes Massive Prediction For Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 30 2024

Arsenal icon Paul Merson has backed Chelsea to pick up their second consecutive league triumph when they lock horns with Crystal Palace in the Premier League this week. Merson thinks…

Manchester United vs Liverpool
Soccer
“You’re sort of scratching your head” – Chris Sutton Predicts The Scoreline For Manchester United vs Liverpool
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 30 2024

Former Celtic star Chris Sutton has predicted Liverpool will come away with a narrow 2-1 victory over Manchester United in their upcoming Premier League meeting. Sutton, however, conceded that he…

Manchester United Outcast Jadon Sancho
Soccer
Report: 4 Clubs In The Running For Manchester United Star Jadon Sancho On Deadline Day
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 30 2024
Victor Osimhen Could Join Al Ahli
Soccer
Report: Napoli Reach Complete Agreement With Al-Ahli Over Victor Osimhen Transfer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 30 2024
Lionel Messi With La Liga Title
Soccer
Top 5 Players With Most La Liga Title Wins In History: Barcelona Icon Lionel Messi Is In 2nd Place
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 30 2024
Ivan Toney
Soccer
Could Arsenal Make A Late Move In The Transfer Window For Ivan Toney?
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 29 2024
Arrow to top