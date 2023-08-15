Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, with the club keeping their options open in case Kylian Mbappe does not arrive this summer.

Real Madrid have long been trying to lure Mbappe away from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) but have not yet been successful. There were talks of the move finally going through this summer but recent reports have not been as positive, with the Frenchman looking increasingly likely to remain in Paris this season.

Real Madrid are in talks with Chelsea over Lukaku

With Mbappe’s transfer looking complicated, Real Madrid, who have Joselu as lone their center-forward, could look for alternatives. According to Fichajes.net, Chelsea star Lukaku has emerged as a person of interest for the All-Whites. It has been reported that Carlo Ancelotti’s side see Lukaku as a potentially strategic acquisition.

Having spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Inter Milan, Lukaku has returned to Stamford Bridge. There has been news of a transfer to Juventus, but the deal is yet to reach advanced stages. The Belgian forward also remains enticed by the prospect of playing in Saudi Arabia, but the Premier League giants are yet to green-light the move.

Since Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino reportedly deems Lukaku surplus to requirements, the club have been looking for ways to offload him to a suitable team. And as things stand, they are open to letting Lukaku leave for Real Madrid and have already opened talks with the Spanish side.

Los Blancos are reportedly studying the idea of signing Lukaku as a backup for Mbappe, but have not yet conveyed their decision to Chelsea.

Chelsea and Madrid have a strengthening partnership

Chelsea and Madrid have been in constant business over the years. Mateo Kovacic joined Chelsea from Madrid the same window that Thibaut Courtois switched camps. The following year, Eden Hazard joined Los Merengues, and most recently, Kepa Arrizabalaga signed for Ancelotti’s side on a season-long loan. The two clubs know each other well and should not have trouble finding a middle ground. However, given Lukaku’s suspect form, Madrid might not show much eagerness to bring him on board.

Since joining the Stamford Bridge club for a massive €113 million ($123.47 million) fee in August 2021, Lukaku has played only 44 matches for the club, scoring 15 times. His contract with the Pensioners expires in June 2026.