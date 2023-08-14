Soccer

Real Madrid Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Issues Bulletin On Kepa Arrizabalaga And Sergio Ramos

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is set to join Real Madrid on a season-long loan, stating the unveiling ceremony could be held by Tuesday (August 15).

Kepa to complete his Real Madrid move imminently

Since Thibaut Courtois’ unfortunate ACL tear in training last week, Real Madrid have been scouring the market for a replacement goalkeeper. At a recent press conference, Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti hinted that the team might recruit an experienced to join Andriy Lunin this summer. The Italian tactician said:

“We have time until 31 August. Behind Lunin, our goalkeepers have potential, but they are young. We will think about it. Fran [Gonzalez] is 17 years old.

“If we sign a new goalkeeper, we will do it for numbers because we have confidence in Lunin. The confidence in Lunin is total.”

As per Romano, Los Blancos have found their match in Kepa and are set to sign him on a season-long loan. Via a post on X, Romano also claimed that the Whites would not be obligated to buy the keeper next summer.

The transfer guru wrote:

“Kepa, in Madrid today in order to complete his move to Real on loan with no buy option clause; back to Chelsea in June 2024.

“Real Madrid want to unveil Kepa by Tuesday if all goes to plan.”

Kepa, who came through Athletic Bilbao’s youth academy, has been at Chelsea since joining them for a $87.64 million fee in August 2018. He has featured in 163 games for the Pensioners thus far, keeping 59 clean sheets. His Chelsea contract expires in June 2025.

Sergio Ramos not in Madrid’s plans

In addition to news about Kepa, Romano also addressed rumors regarding Ramos’ return to Real Madrid. The legendary Spanish defender has been without a club since leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent in July 2023. There have been reports of a reunion in the Spanish capital, but the journalist’s sources at Madrid are saying otherwise.

Romano added:

“Also, Real sources playing down rumors on Sergio Ramos return.”

Before joining PSG in the summer of 2021, Ramos spent 16 trophy-laden seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu. During his stay, Ramos won five La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies, amongst other honors.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
