Gareth Bale to Tottenham?

Register an account at BetUk and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.



Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale has been linked with a return to Tottenham, where he first became a huge football prospect. The 32-years old forward moved from Tottenham to Real Madrid in 2013 for a record transfer fee exceeding that paid for Cristiano Ronaldo. Since then, he has recorded great feats with the club, winning 4 UCL trophies among his massive haul of trophies and goals.



Gareth Bale’s relationship with Real Madrid turned sour after Ronaldo’s exit in 2018. The Welsh man had problems with then-coach Zidane. Controversies followed him to the point where he has been referred to as “the golfer” in derogatory tones.



Gareth Bale did not do much to help his situation at Real Madrid. His ego and unfortunate injury problems got in the way of his attempts to silence his critics. Bale’s contract is set to expire next season, and it is unlikely he will get a renewal as Madrid may feel they did not get their money’s worth.



However, the Real Madrid fanbase will remember his UCL 2018 Final goals when they think of him. Gareth Bale had a loan spell to Tottenham last season. It will be interesting to see if coach Conte will use him now. The Welsh forward contributed 16 goals to Spurs’ tally last season, and Conte could do with some more goals this season.



However, Real Madrid funded half of the superstar’s massive wage at the time. Therefore, we would have to see if Gareth Bale would lower his wages. If President Levy refuses to fulfill his wage demands, the player would likely have to ply his trade elsewhere or retire.

Maestro Modric Needs Rest

Coach Ancelotti had earlier said he would not rotate the squad. However, after Tuesday’s UCL victory, the Los Blancos gaffer admitted that the Croatian maestro needs some rest. It is not clear if the much-needed rest will come in the next match against Athletico Madrid on the 12th of December. Valverde or Camavinga will be ready for some more game time if it does come.



The Los Blancos management is considering a new contract for the Croatian veteran. Luka Modric has been massive for the club for years now. He has failed to decline despite getting older. Therefore, it would be fitting and not surprising if that contract does come.

PSG To Compere For Kessie

Paris Saint-German will compete with Real Madrid for Franck Kessie’s services, allegedly offering three times Kessie’s current wage. Every football fan knows the oil-rich club has an insatiable appetite for quality players. Moreover, they have deep pockets to fund their appetite.



On the other hand, Real Madrid are a club not willing to spend as much as the Parisian outfit. However, Los Blancos have the brightest allure in football, and players often dream of wearing the white colours of Los Blancos.



It has been suggested that Paris Saint-Germain’s anger towards the Real Madrid management over the Kylian Mbappe tussle is why PSG keeps targeting players on Madrid’s wish list. Los Blancos have also commenced tying their best players down with heavy release clauses. A policy which has seen the talented Federico Valverde valued at €1 billion. Vinicius Jr. is soon to go that way.



Franck Kessie’s transfer will now be even more tricky as AC Milan does not wish to let the midfielder go. The club has started negotiations to retain the player. However, Franck Kessie has expressed his intention to leave AC Milan. We will now see what happens.



Will Kessie remain in Milan? Will PSG get one over Madrid by signing Kessie? Or will Madrid’s allure win again?

Haaland Release Clause Revealed

Haaland is a generational talent that can only be compared with Kylian Mbappe who the top football betting sites agree is one of the best, and Vinicius. The Dortmund striker will be available soon, and he has many suitors. PSG, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester City are some clubs competing with Real Madrid for Haaland’s services.



Haaland’s agent recently spoke of the Ronaldo-protégé’s desire to play for Real Madrid. So naturally, this is a prospect most Madrid fans would love, even if they are unsure how he would combine with Vinicius, Mbappe, and Benzema.



Dortmund Chief Watzke recently revealed that Erling Haaland’s buy-out clause is €65 – 75m. Watzke has admitted that Dortmund is not in control and will not try to pressure the player to stay. They will sit with Haaland in the coming weeks to see if he will stay. However, they will try to cash in on his release clause if he chooses to leave.



When and if Dortmund eventually announces that Haaland is for sale, many clubs will try to pay that release clause instead of waiting for him to become a free agent. Chelsea might also be interested in Haaland’s services. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.