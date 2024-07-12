Soccer

“He would be perfect for us” – Real Madrid Veteran Dani Carvajal Admits He Keeps Asking Manchester City Ace To Switch Clubs

Sushan Chakraborty
Real Madrid star Dani Carvajal has admitted he keeps nagging Manchester City star Rodri to leave the Etihad Stadium for the Santiago Bernabeu. The decorated right-back believes his Spain compatriot would be the “perfect” addition to Madrid’s already star-studded midfield.

Dani Carvajal Wants Rodri To Leave Manchester City For Real Madrid

Reigning Spanish and European champions Real Madrid arguably have the best squad in the world. However, they are not ones to rest on their laurels. In June, Los Blancos announced Kylian Mbappe’s signing, adding him to a formidable attacking unit already featuring Vinicius Jr., Jude Bellingham, and Rodrygo. According to reports, they are also keeping a close eye on left-back Alphonso Davies and could prize him away from Bayern Munich. Carvajal, a six-time UEFA Champions League winner with Real Madrid, wants his club to bolster their midfield as well. And he has the perfect candidate in mind.

Speaking to Spanish outlet COPE on Thursday (July 11), the 32-year-old openly expressed his desire to bring Rodri to the Bernabeu, admitting he kept asking the 28-year-old to ditch Manchester for Madrid. He said (via HITC):

I tell Rodri every day to sign for Real Madrid. I tell him every day to leave Manchester, that there is no sun there and to come to Madrid that we need him.

He tells me he has a contract… but he would be perfect for us.

On paper, Rodri would be an excellent addition to Real Madrid, as they currently lack a controller after Toni Kroos’ retirement. However, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola considers Rodri integral to his system, meaning there is little chance of the transfer materializing any time soon.

Rodri Has Been One Of Spain’s Best Players In EURO 2024

Spain have been in stellar form in EURO 2024, winning all six of their games from open play to set up a mouth-watering final with England. Rodri has been a pillar of this Spain team, chipping in with near-flawless performances in every game.

The holding midfielder has featured in five matches for La Roja in Germany, scoring once. He has also played 378 passes with 93.8% accuracy, delivered 16 accurate long balls, created five chances, won seven tackles, and came out on top in a staggering 29 duels. Rodri must be at the top of his game if Spain are to win the midfield battle against the star-studded England in Sunday’s (July 15) final.

