Report: Real Madrid Attacker Not Interested In Manchester City Move Despite Kylian Mbappe Threat

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
3 min read
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo reportedly has no intention of leaving the club for Manchester City this summer. The Brazilian is confident coach Carlo Ancelotti will give him his fair share of minutes throughout the 2024-25 campaign.

Kylian Mbappe’s Addition Could Make Life Difficult For Rodrygo

Real Madrid attained their long-time goal of signing Kylian Mbappe earlier this summer. The French superstar joined as a free agent after running down his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Mbappe’s addition is great news for fans, as Los Blancos have elevated their attack to a different level. With Vinicius Jr., Jude Bellingham, and Mbappe at the peak of their powers, Real Madrid can fancy itself against any team it faces. However, for one of the more underrated players on the team, Rodrygo, Mbappe’s addition poses an existential threat.

Thanks to their performances, Mbappe, Bellingham, and Vinicius Jr. are almost guaranteed to slide into Ancelotti’s starting XI. Rodrygo, meanwhile, does not have that untouchable status. Not only was he considerably behind Vinicius Jr. and Bellingham in terms of goal contributions last season but he also lacked consistency.

While Rodrygo contributed to 26 goals (17 goals and 9 assists) in 51 games, Vinicius and Bellingham had 35 (24 goals and 11 assists) in 39 games and 36 (23 goals and 13 assists) in 42 games, respectively.

Rodrygo Does Not Want To Leave Real Madrid For Manchester City

Due to his conundrum, Rodrygo has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid this summer, with Manchester City emerging as his most likely destination. With Julian Alvarez inching close to a move to Atletico Madrid, the reigning English champions reportedly want to bring in a versatile attacker as his replacement. And as per MARCA, Pep Guardiola’s side has identified Rodrygo as their candidate of choice.

Spanish outlet Diario AS, meanwhile, has poured cold water on Rodrygo exit rumors. According to AS, Manchester City is unlikely to be able to sign Rodrygo this summer, as he is solely focused on excelling at Real Madrid. The 23-year-old is reportedly confident he will get enough opportunities this term and does not even want to hear about leaving the Spanish capital.

Manchester City is supposedly respectful of Rodrygo’s wishes and has refrained from enquiring about him, let alone tabling an official bid. As per Manchester World, the Cityzens have two more players on their shortlist — Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Pedro Neto and  Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze. It will be interesting to see if City makes a move for either of these players in the coming weeks of the summer transfer window.

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
Author Image

