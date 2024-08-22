Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster has claimed Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold will get a massive pay-bump in the coming months, thanks to interest from Real Madrid. Foster believes Madrid’s keen interest gives Alexander-Arnold massive negotiating power, which he could use to secure a blockbuster deal.

Real Madrid Eyeing Move For Trent Alexander-Arnold

Reigning Spanish and European champions Real Madrid have one of the strongest squads in the world. However, like every great club, they are not satisfied with what they have. After finally adding long-time target Kylian Mbappe to their ranks, Real Madrid are eyeing defensive reinforcements, albeit not this summer.

According to reports, Los Blancos have identified Liverpool right-back Alexander-Arnold as a person of interest. The club feels he could be an excellent potential replacement of ageing Dani Carvajal. The England international also sees his contract expire in June 2025, which means Madrid could tie him down to a pre-contract by as early as January.

Ben Foster Claims Trent Alexander-Arnold Is Going To Get a Massive Pay Raise

Alexander-Arnold has yet to decide where he is going to play next season. But irrespective of the choice he makes, Foster is confident the defender’s wages will get a massive bump.

Discussing Alexander-Arnold’s situation on his YouTube channel, Foster said (via The Mirror):

“You have probably £600k-a-week ($786-a-week) there between Van Dijk and Mo Salah alone, them two. About Trent Alexander-Arnold, he knows that if he signs a new four, five-year contract, he is straightaway a £100million ($131million) asset.

“If somebody wants to buy him when he signs a new contract, it’s £100m ($131m) minimum, absolute minimum. But Trent knows that, so he can say, right, you make me the highest-paid player in the Premier League and I will sign a new contract.”

He concluded by adding:

“And I could see that happening as well. He could hold out for it because if he goes on a free transfer to Real Madrid, he’s getting £400k ($524k), £500k-a-week ($655k-a-week), he will.”

According to Capology, Alexander-Arnold earns around £180,000 ($235,800) gross per week at Liverpool. He has played 311 games for the club in all competitions so far, scoring 19 times and providing 81 assists.