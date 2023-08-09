NFL

Ravens’ WR Rashod Bateman if off the PUP list and returned to practice today for Baltimore

Zach Wolpin
In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Ravens took WR Rashod Bateman with the 27th overall pick. To start his career, injuries have held back the young playmaker from reaching his true potential. As a rookie in 2021, he played in 12 games. That number was cut in half last season when he played in just six games. 

His season ended early due to injury and Bateman opted for surgery. He was limited during OTA’s and started camp on the PUP. However, Bateman was out at practice today and had no limitations. This a great sign for Baltimore’s passing attack in 2023.

Rashod Bateman was back at practice today after Lisfranc foot surgery in November


During OTA’s, WR Rashod Bateman was limited in what he could do. The Ravens shut him down for a minicamp so he could get a cortisone shot in his foot. He missed the first twelve practices of training camp but was finally able to be activated off the PUP today. Baltimore’s first game is just over a month away. That’s enough time for the 23-year-old to ramp up for the start of the 2023 season.

Head coach John Harbaugh said Bateman’s surgery went well and that everything is good. He told the media that Bateman is dealing with a little bit of soreness in other areas. That is expected and the Ravens are monitoring Bateman as the seasons is on the horizon. The Ravens have a new offensive coordinator in Todd Munken this year.


To begin the 2022 season, Bateman was the clear WR1 through the first few weeks. The foot injury limited him to just six games and he had surgery in November, Kowing that Bateman’s injury history isn’t great, the Ravens have added some reinforcement this offseason. Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Ravens and the drafted WR Zay Flowers in the first round of the 2023 Draft. This is the most WR talent that Lamar Jackson has had in his NFL career.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now.
