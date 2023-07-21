Baltimore Ravens Sign Melvin Gordon To A One-Year Deal

The Baltimore Ravens have signed former Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon.

A RB deal: Veteran free-agent Melvin Gordon reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $3.1 million with the Baltimore Ravens, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 21, 2023

It was a surprise that a running back not named Ezekiel Elliiot, Leonard Fournette, or Kareem Hunt or even Dalvin Cook were even signed. Gordon signed a one year deal worth up to $3.1 million. The last few seasons Gordon has not been the running back he once was. Last season Gordon only played in 10 games before he was released by the Denver Broncos. He only rushed for 318 yards at 3.5 yards a carry and only 2 touchdowns. Gordon does have pedigree as he was a former first round pick. He was picked 15th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Even after Javanote Williams went down with a season ending injury, the Broncos opted to go with Latavius Murray and Chase Edmonds over Gordon. Gordon then proceeded to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad. Now he enters a running back room with J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Gordon will appear to be the third string running back, but his current contract suggests that he may get more playing time than we think.

Why The Ravens?

Adding a veteran presence to a somewhat younger running back room can be a good thing for their room’s development. This signing also gives added depth to a running back room that has had it’s slew of injuries in their careers. The new Ravens OC Todd Monken also has a running back rotation back while calling plays for the University of Georgia. It’s looking like he wants to replicate the success of what the Georgia offense accomplished. Gordon also seems to be a lot cheaper than the other running backs mentioned before.

This new look offense with Lamar Jackson back and healthy should be one to be reckoned with in a very competitive AFC North.