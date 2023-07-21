NFL

Baltimore Ravens Sign Melvin Gordon To A One-Year Deal

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
ewscripps.brightspotcdn
ewscripps.brightspotcdn

The Baltimore Ravens have signed former Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon.

 

It was a surprise that a running back not named Ezekiel Elliiot, Leonard Fournette, or Kareem Hunt or even Dalvin Cook were even signed. Gordon signed a one year deal worth up to $3.1 million. The last few seasons Gordon has not been the running back he once was. Last season Gordon only played in 10 games before he was released by the Denver Broncos. He only rushed for 318 yards at 3.5 yards a carry and only 2 touchdowns. Gordon does have pedigree as he was a former first round pick. He was picked 15th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft.

https://broncoswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/68/2023/02/Melvin-Gordon-1.jpg?w=1024&h=576&crop=1

Even after Javanote Williams went down with a season ending injury, the Broncos opted to go with Latavius Murray and Chase Edmonds over Gordon. Gordon then proceeded to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad. Now he enters a running back room with J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Gordon will appear to be the third string running back, but his current contract suggests that he may get more playing time than we think.

Why The Ravens?

Adding a veteran presence to a somewhat younger running back room can be a good thing for their room’s development. This signing also gives added depth to a running back room that has had it’s slew of injuries in their careers. The new Ravens OC Todd Monken also has a running back rotation back while calling plays for the University of Georgia. It’s looking like he wants to replicate the success of what the Georgia offense accomplished. Gordon also seems to be a lot cheaper than the other running backs mentioned before.

The Baltimore Ravens are +250 to win the AFC North according to Maryland sportsbooks.

This new look offense with Lamar Jackson back and healthy should be one to be reckoned with in a very competitive AFC North.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Kevin Byard pic
NFL

LATEST Titans: Kevin Byard has agreed to restructure his contract for the 2023 season

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h
John Michael Schmitz pic
NFL
Giants: Rookie center John Michael Schmitz named an ‘under-the-radar player’ by CBS Sports
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  4h

After going 9-7-1 last season, the New York Giants are looking to take another step forward in 2023. One area that seems to need help nearly every offseason is the…

rsz 4d143182 606c 4b30 a03d 3040c13774e9 1920x1080 1
NFL
Purchase Of Washington Commanders Is Most Expensive In US Sports History
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  21h

The Washington Commanders have been owned by Daniel Snyder since 1999 when he bought the franchise and the stadium that they played in for $800 million. His tenure as an…

rsz ap 20337309324192 scaled 1
NFL
San Francisco 49ers Will Have Best Defense In NFL, According To Top Sportsbooks
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  22h
Isiah Pacheco pic
NFL
Chiefs: Isiah Pacheco says he will ‘absolutely’ be full strength for the season opener vs Detroit
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 20 2023
Justin Fields pic
NFL
Bears: Justin Fields says he will be the teams first QB to throw for 4,000 yards in a season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 20 2023
rsz jalen ramsey dolphins press conference
NFL
Jalen Ramsey Is The Best Cornerback In The NFL, According To Madden 24
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 20 2023
Arrow to top