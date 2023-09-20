In Week 1 of the 2023 season, Ravens’ RB J.K. Dobbins tore his Achilles. Sadly, Dobbins was ruled out for the remainder of the season. With that news, Baltimore is now searching for a veteran RB to add to their squad. Currently, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, and Melvin Gordon on on their active roster.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the team is having Kenyan Drake, Ronald Jones, and James Robinson in for workouts. Drake spent 2022 with the Ravens, Jones was on the Chiefs, and Robinson split time with the Jaguars and Jets. Baltimore is looking to add depth at RB after a 2-0 start to the season and a chance to be 3-0. They play the Colts in Week 3 who might be without rookie QB Anthony Richardson.

Which veteran RB will be signed by the Ravens as a depth piece for the 2023 season?

Ravens are taking a look at some veteran RBs today. Along with Kenyan Drake, Ronald Jones and James Robinson are in for workouts, per sources. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 20, 2023

Based on speculation, Kenyan Drake might be the Ravens’ preferred choice to sign. While he’s older than Ronald Jones and James Robinson, Drake has experience with the Ravens. He played in 12 of their 17 games and made five starts. Drake helped fill in for J.K. Dobbins in 2022 when the former Ohio State RB was limited to eight games.

After the Achilles tear in Week 1, Dobbins is out for the rest of the season. In 12 games for the Ravens in 2022, Kenyan Drake had 109 carries for 482 yards and four touchdowns. Baltimore is also bringing in two-time Super Bowl champion, Ronald Jones to possibly sign with the team. Jones spent the 2022 season with the Cheifs, playing in only only six games. The 26-year-old was with the Cowboys to start the season and had to serve and two-game suspension. Dallas released him after those first two games.

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: The #Ravens are working out a number of free-agent RBs: Former #Jaguars RB James Robinson

Former #Dolphins RB Kenyan Drake

Former #Buccaneers RB Ronald Jones They lost JK Dobbins for the season on Week 1. They are also showed interested in possibly trading for… https://t.co/FCSM88jJfV pic.twitter.com/fxwI7f0Fbo — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 20, 2023



Finally, there is James Robinson who spent time with the Patriots and Giants this preseason. In 2022, Robinson started the season with the Jaguars before he was traded to the Jets. He played in seven games for Jacksonville and four for New York. The Ravens clearly want to add depth at RB. It’s really a matter of who has the best workout and who they feel best fits into their offensive system.