Ravens Depth Chart: Baltimore is bringing in Kenyan Drake, Ronald Jones, and James Robinson for workouts

Zach Wolpin
In Week 1 of the 2023 season, Ravens’ RB J.K. Dobbins tore his Achilles. Sadly, Dobbins was ruled out for the remainder of the season. With that news, Baltimore is now searching for a veteran RB to add to their squad. Currently, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, and Melvin Gordon on on their active roster. 

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the team is having Kenyan Drake, Ronald Jones, and James Robinson in for workouts. Drake spent 2022 with the Ravens, Jones was on the Chiefs, and Robinson split time with the Jaguars and Jets. Baltimore is looking to add depth at RB after a 2-0 start to the season and a chance to be 3-0. They play the Colts in Week 3 who might be without rookie QB Anthony Richardson.

Which veteran RB will be signed by the Ravens as a depth piece for the 2023 season?

Based on speculation, Kenyan Drake might be the Ravens’ preferred choice to sign. While he’s older than Ronald Jones and James Robinson, Drake has experience with the Ravens. He played in 12 of their 17 games and made five starts. Drake helped fill in for J.K. Dobbins in 2022 when the former Ohio State RB was limited to eight games.

After the Achilles tear in Week 1, Dobbins is out for the rest of the season. In 12 games for the Ravens in 2022, Kenyan Drake had 109 carries for 482 yards and four touchdowns. Baltimore is also bringing in two-time Super Bowl champion, Ronald Jones to possibly sign with the team. Jones spent the 2022 season with the Cheifs, playing in only only six games. The 26-year-old was with the Cowboys to start the season and had to serve and two-game suspension. Dallas released him after those first two games.


Finally, there is James Robinson who spent time with the Patriots and Giants this preseason. In 2022, Robinson started the season with the Jaguars before he was traded to the Jets. He played in seven games for Jacksonville and four for New York. The Ravens clearly want to add depth at RB. It’s really a matter of who has the best workout and who they feel best fits into their offensive system.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
