Raptors looking young players in trades for OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet

Joe Lyons
In trade talks involving OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, the Toronto Raptors are looking young players to pair with Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes, according to a report.

According to ESPN’s NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the Raptors are looking for ‘guys in the league to put in the core that they have around Scottie Barnes’.

Ahead of the looming trade deadline, Toronto are expected to trade at least one of OG Anunoby or Fred VanVleet and shift the franchise’s plan for building around Scottie Barnes.

The Raptors have lost two straight games and sit in 12th place in the Eastern Conference, looking unlikely to make the playoffs later this year with a current record of 23-30.

Who could the Raptors trade OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet for?

According to NBA betting sites, the Raptors have +5000 odds of winning the NBA championship this season and seem ready to undergo a rebuild in Canada.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania has named the Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers as potential suitors to land OG Anunoby.

Phoenix could potentially center a package around DeAndre Ayton, whilst the Knicks could offer young talent such as Immanuel Quickley and first-round picks.

New Orleans have plenty of picks plus Jose Alvarado and Herb Jones that could come up in trade talks and the Pacers could offer a veteran with the most three-pointers in the league, Buddy Hield.

The market for VanVleet has decreased this season due to inconsistent play and average shooting, but the former NBA champion was an All-Star last season and could still demand a hefty package.

According to Marc Stein, the Suns have started to assess their future without Chris Paul and have identified VanVleet as a potential trade target, however an ageing Paul doesn’t make sense for the rebuilding Raptors.

Just one week remains until the trade deadline on February 9.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community.
