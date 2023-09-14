NFL

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Odds, Picks, Line: Week 2 NFL Predictions

Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
2 min read
The new favorites to win the Super Bowl San Francisco 49ers take on California rivals Los Angeles Rams in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Rams vs 49ers Picks 

  • San Francisco 49ers -8 (-110)
  • Christian McCaffrey over 66.5 rushing yards (-110)
Rams vs 49ers Pick 1: San Francisco 49ers -8 (-110 with BetOnline)

The San Francisco 49ers became sportsbook favorites to win the Super Bowl next February following a dominant win on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, and look the team to beat in the NFC.

Brock Purdy looked phenomenal at quarterback, completing 19 of 29 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns on the day which both found the hands of Brandon Aiyuk in the end zone.

The Rams pulled off a big upset to beat the Seattle Seahawks but this should provide a completely different test and one we’re expecting to be a serious mismatch.

RELATED: NFL Week 2 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games

Rams vs 49ers Pick 2: Christian McCaffrey over 66.5 rushing yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Christian McCaffrey is widely regarded as one of, if not the best back in the NFL and his talent was on full display in Week 1, rushing for 152 yards from 22 carries and getting over the line for his first touchdown of the season.

In 2022 he averaged 67 rushing yards per game and it’s certainly worth taking the chance he’ll eclipse this figure once again at a price of -110. He’s the focal point of the Niners offense and bounces off any defender in sight.

He tallied over double that of his prop figure in Week 1 and we wouldn’t be surprised if he makes it consecutive feats against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Rams vs 49ers Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Los Angeles Rams: +290 | San Francisco 49ers: -370
  • Point Spread: Rams (+8) -110 | 49ers (-8) -110
  • Total Points: Over 44.5 –110 | Under 44.5 -110

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Arrow to top