Rams RB Cam Akers Gaining Interest From Multiple Teams

Owen Jones
Rams running back Cam Akers is currently gaining interest from multiple teams on the trade market after he was a healthy scratch in Week 2.

 

Head Coach Sean McVay has said that Akers would be on the trade block. Many teams have checked in on Akers’ availability on the trade market. Teams like the Buccaneers, Ravens, Raiders, and Browns are the main teams involved. All of these teams could use an extra running back. The Buccaneers lost Chase Edmonds for at least 4-6 weeks. The Ravens lost J.K. Dobbins for the season to a torn Achilles. The Raiders have unproven depth behind workhorse Josh Jacobs and the Cleveland Brown obviously could use another depth running back after the season ending knee injury to Nick Chubb.

Akers has shown in he past that he can be a capable running back in the NFL. He was a second round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Florida State University. However, Akers has dealt with a major injury in teraing his Achilles at the beginning of the 2021 season. He was able to be apart of their Super Bowl run but Akers was not the same runner as before. Even last season there were talks of them trading Akers, but nothing came to fruition.

Kyren Williams

Now this season is the same song and dance. Akers was greatly inefficient in Week 1 carrying the ball 22 times for just 29 yards. Kyren Williams was a lot more efficient as a runner and a pass catcher. It look like it will be his backfield going forward. However, Akers will most likely be a healthy scratch for the rest of the season if he is not traded. A team might take a chance on Akers, but that remains to be seen.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
