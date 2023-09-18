NFL

Bucs Injury Report: Chase Edmonds Out 4-6 Weeks With Knee Injury

Owen Jones
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Chase Edmonds suffered a sprained MCL in Sunday’s win against the Chicago Bears.

 

Edmonds signed with the Bucs this past offseason as a complementary back behind starter Rachaad White. With the 4-6 week timetable for this type of injury, it is likely that the Buccaneers may put Edmonds on the short term IR which will knock him out for at least four weeks.

Edmonds was drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Fordham University. He is mostly known for his tenure with the Arizona Cardinals as being one of their key pieces in the running back room. He got the most run in the 2021 NFL season. Edmonds started 12 games that season and ran for only 592 yards. H is not that type of running back that takes the full allotment of running back carries. Edmonds is known for his pass catching and ripping off big runs.

After his time in Arizona, injuries have plagued Edmonds ever since. He was apart of two team in 2022 in the Denver Bronco sand Miami Dolphins. Edmonds never really was a factor for those teams.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are +400 to win the NFC South according to Florida sportsbooks.

Who Else Is In This Backfield?

Sean Tucker

With Edmonds out, undrafted rookie out of Syracuse Sean Tucker should take up most of the backup duties to Rachaad White. Tucker had a really good draft profile, but was undrafted because of a heart condition. Tucker now has a chance to supplant himself as Tampa Bay’s top backup option. The Bucs also have Keshaun Vaughn on the roster as well who has shown that he can also get a few carries here and there.

The Bucs are surprisingly 2-0 to start the season. The loss of Edmonds does hurt, but will not hurt them as much as there is serviceable depth behind Rachaad White.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
Arrow to top