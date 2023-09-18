Bucs Injury Report: Chase Edmonds Out 4-6 Weeks With Knee Injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Chase Edmonds suffered a sprained MCL in Sunday’s win against the Chicago Bears.



Sources: #Buccaneers RB Chase Edmonds has a Grade 2 MCL sprain on his knee and will be out 4-6 weeks. Edmonds is likely to go on short-term IR. The injury occurred during Tampa’s win over the #Bears. pic.twitter.com/x9yveDk1lv — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 18, 2023

Edmonds signed with the Bucs this past offseason as a complementary back behind starter Rachaad White. With the 4-6 week timetable for this type of injury, it is likely that the Buccaneers may put Edmonds on the short term IR which will knock him out for at least four weeks.

Edmonds was drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Fordham University. He is mostly known for his tenure with the Arizona Cardinals as being one of their key pieces in the running back room. He got the most run in the 2021 NFL season. Edmonds started 12 games that season and ran for only 592 yards. H is not that type of running back that takes the full allotment of running back carries. Edmonds is known for his pass catching and ripping off big runs.

After his time in Arizona, injuries have plagued Edmonds ever since. He was apart of two team in 2022 in the Denver Bronco sand Miami Dolphins. Edmonds never really was a factor for those teams.

Who Else Is In This Backfield?

With Edmonds out, undrafted rookie out of Syracuse Sean Tucker should take up most of the backup duties to Rachaad White. Tucker had a really good draft profile, but was undrafted because of a heart condition. Tucker now has a chance to supplant himself as Tampa Bay’s top backup option. The Bucs also have Keshaun Vaughn on the roster as well who has shown that he can also get a few carries here and there.

The Bucs are surprisingly 2-0 to start the season. The loss of Edmonds does hurt, but will not hurt them as much as there is serviceable depth behind Rachaad White.