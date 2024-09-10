Soccer

Ex-Manager Ralf Rangnick Claims He Was Correct In His Brutal Assessment Of Manchester United’s Struggles

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Former Manchester United Manager Ralf Rangnick
Former Manchester United Manager Ralf Rangnick

Former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has stated he was right to claim that the club needed an “open-heart surgery” to bring the glory days back. Rangnick’s brutal comments came during his time as Man Utd’s caretaker manager in the second half of the 2021-22 season.

What Did Ralf Rangnick Say?

Manchester United appointed Rangnick as caretaker manager after sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November 2021. The Austrian had agreed to become a consultant after the end of his managerial responsibilities.

Rangnick had a decent start to life at Man Utd, winning thrice and drawing twice in his first five games across competitions. In January 2022, United suffered a 1-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers, but they recovered rather remarkably, not losing the next eight games.

On March 6, 2022, Rangnick suffered a brutal 4-1 defeat to Manchester City. On April 19, a demoralizing 4-0 defeat came against bitterest rivals Liverpool. After the game, Rangnick noted the club needed an “open-heart surgery” to return to their best.

The good thing, one of the few, is it’s crystal clear,” said Rangnick.

You don’t even need glasses to see the problems. Now it’s only about how you can solve them. Not minor cosmetic things. This is an open-heart operation. If everyone realizes this has to happen and works together, it doesn’t need to take years.

Manchester United lost three of their last five Premier League games after the defeat, finishing sixth in the rankings. Ragnick not only stepped down as manager but also did not serve as a consultant.

Ralf Rangnick Claims His Manchester United Assessment Was On The Money

Rangnick’s successor Erik ten Hag has also struggled to take United to the biggest trophies, with the Austrian suggesting the club needed to have that “open-heart” surgery to return to winning ways.

Speaking to TV2, the Austrian manager said:

I probably made that statement when the season was almost over about two years ago.

It is probably only two or three weeks since Erik ten Hag was asked the same thing. Then he said that I was right in my analysis. I don’t know how many players they have signed since, but it looks like I was right.”

Manchester United have endured a poor start to the 2024-25 season. They have lost two of their three Premier League games so far and are toiling in 14th place in the league rankings.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Rodrigo De Paul Lionel Messi Argentina
Soccer

LATEST “You play because you are a friend of Messi” – Ex-Chile International Patricio Mardones Slams “Unpleasant” Argentina Star

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 10 2024
Former Manchester United Manager Ralf Rangnick
Soccer
Ex-Manager Ralf Rangnick Claims He Was Correct In His Brutal Assessment Of Manchester United’s Struggles
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 10 2024

Former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has stated he was right to claim that the club needed an “open-heart surgery” to bring the glory days back. Rangnick’s brutal comments came…

Harry Kane Wants To Score 100 Goals For England
Soccer
“It is definitely there and definitely possible” – Harry Kane Sets Sights On Scoring 100 Goals For England Ahead Of Milestone Appearance
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 10 2024

England striker Harry Kane has expressed his desire to score 100 goals for his country, claiming that reaching that milestone number is “definitely possible.” Kane’s comments came ahead of the…

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Expert Advises Gunners To Start Thinking About Star Man’s Contract Extension Amid Real Madrid Interest
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 10 2024
Arsenal Captain Martin Odegaard
Soccer
Arsenal Captain Martin Odegaard To Miss North London Derby Against Spurs
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 10 2024
Ballon d'Or
Soccer
Ballon d’Or 2024: Top 5 Players Who Were Shockingly Left Off The Shortlist
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 10 2024
Anthony Martial Had A Good Run At Manchester United
Soccer
Top 10 Famous Players Who Are Without A Club: Former Manchester United Ace Anthony Martial Features
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 10 2024
Arrow to top