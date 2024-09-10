Former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has stated he was right to claim that the club needed an “open-heart surgery” to bring the glory days back. Rangnick’s brutal comments came during his time as Man Utd’s caretaker manager in the second half of the 2021-22 season.

What Did Ralf Rangnick Say?

Manchester United appointed Rangnick as caretaker manager after sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November 2021. The Austrian had agreed to become a consultant after the end of his managerial responsibilities.

Rangnick had a decent start to life at Man Utd, winning thrice and drawing twice in his first five games across competitions. In January 2022, United suffered a 1-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers, but they recovered rather remarkably, not losing the next eight games.

On March 6, 2022, Rangnick suffered a brutal 4-1 defeat to Manchester City. On April 19, a demoralizing 4-0 defeat came against bitterest rivals Liverpool. After the game, Rangnick noted the club needed an “open-heart surgery” to return to their best.

“The good thing, one of the few, is it’s crystal clear,” said Rangnick.

“You don’t even need glasses to see the problems. Now it’s only about how you can solve them. Not minor cosmetic things. This is an open-heart operation. If everyone realizes this has to happen and works together, it doesn’t need to take years.”

Manchester United lost three of their last five Premier League games after the defeat, finishing sixth in the rankings. Ragnick not only stepped down as manager but also did not serve as a consultant.

Ralf Rangnick Claims His Manchester United Assessment Was On The Money

Rangnick’s successor Erik ten Hag has also struggled to take United to the biggest trophies, with the Austrian suggesting the club needed to have that “open-heart” surgery to return to winning ways.

Speaking to TV2, the Austrian manager said:

“I probably made that statement when the season was almost over about two years ago.

“It is probably only two or three weeks since Erik ten Hag was asked the same thing. Then he said that I was right in my analysis. I don’t know how many players they have signed since, but it looks like I was right.”

Manchester United have endured a poor start to the 2024-25 season. They have lost two of their three Premier League games so far and are toiling in 14th place in the league rankings.