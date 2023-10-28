Davante Adams had a good thing going in Green Bay. He had become the team’s premier wide receiver and one of the best pass catchers in the entire league, and had an all-time great quarterback in Aaron Rodgers making his life a whole lot easier. He was unhappy with his contract situation, though, and was traded to Las Vegas in March 2022. 25 games into his career with the Raiders, and Adams may be looking back on his decision with a bit of regret.

Davante Adams Came To The Raiders To Play With Derek Carr

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: #Raiders star WR Davante Adams says it “Hurt” that Derek Carr isn’t around with the Raiders, via @RichEisenShow “I came here to play with Derek.” “I can’t say I would been here if he wasn’t here.. it definitely hurt not having him around.” Adams caught 46… https://t.co/Mbievy6ink pic.twitter.com/nNh5TQLy1f — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 28, 2023

Leaving a good situation in Green Bay was a peculiar move. Adams was named as an NFL First Team All-Pro in 2020 and 2021, totaling 2,927 yards and 29 touchdowns over his final two seasons with the Packers. But the talented wide out is a West Coast boy at heart, having been born in the Bay Area and having played his college days at Fresno State in Central California. There was a team out west that Adams had his eye on, and for one very particular reason.

The quarterback that used to throw touchdowns to Adams at Fresno State was Derek Carr. The duo was one of the most talented in the nation during their time, as Adams was able to put up 1,719 yards and an incredible 24 touchdowns during the 2013 season. There was plenty of familiarity and cohesion between the two, so it was almost a no-brainer when it came to where Adams preferred to play when he left the Packers.

Adams Unlikely To Be Traded Next Week

“I’m focused Solely on being a RAIDER .. I’m not looking for a new home” – @tae15adams WR Davante Adams speaks on his future with the #Raiders . #RaiderNation (Via @RichEisenShow, @richeisen ) pic.twitter.com/xTFyZqwudR — Mike🏁🏁☁️ (@mikeaveli24) October 28, 2023

The two were only able to play together for one season. The relationship between Carr and the front office of the Raiders had soured, and he was benched and even told to stay home for the final couple of games of the 2022 season. The quarterback was released after the season, and signed with the Saints as a free agent.

Adams has spoken out recently about how the situation has made him feel. When speaking on the Rich Eisen show, Adams said the following:

I came here to play with Derek. I can’t say I would have been here if he wasn’t here…It definitely hurt not having him around

Adams’ numbers have been down so far this year as the Raiders are struggling to answer their quarterback questions. There have been assurance reports that he will not be traded ahead of this coming Tuesday’s deadline, but the signs of unhappiness with the star receiver are beginning to show.