The Las Vegas Raiders have had an up and down season that has been full of tumultuous changes and off the field changes and distractions. They have a record of 5-6 and are fighting for their lives when it comes to playoff eligibility down the stretch, and have been mostly inconsistent. But one bright spot has been Maxx Crosby, who is widely considered the best player on the team and one of the top players in the league entirely.

Maxx Crosby Wants To Play In Raiders Game vs Chiefs

Despite being listed as doubtful for Sunday due to a knee injury, Raiders’ Pro-Bowl DE Maxx Crosby plans to try to play Sunday vs. the Chiefs, per source. Crosby also has been sick all week and didn’t practice once, but he has, in the words of a source, “a real chance to play –… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 26, 2023

The Raiders will have to beat one of the top teams in the league on Sunday if they want to keep their hopes alive. The Chiefs are the top team in the AFC West, and are 15-2 against Las Vegas in their last 17 meetings. The Raiders will enter the game as double-digit underdogs, and it may be even uglier than that is Crosby’s knee ailment keeps him out of the game. But in what comes as little surprise, the All-Pro pass rusher is going to do what he can to play despite being listed as doubtful.

He hasn’t practiced all week. He had something of an off-week against the Miami Dolphins in Week 11, who honed in on him heavily and made sure he was accounted for on each and every play. Head coach Antonio Pierce said that Crosby was getting treatment around the clock, but the injury report spoke for itself in when it was released on Friday.

Crosby Hasn’t Missed A Game Yet In His Career

Update: #Raiders star Pass-Rusher Maxx Crosby is “Pushing to play” against the #Chiefs on Week 12, per @RapSheet Crosby was officially listed as DOUBTFUL to play. https://t.co/jH8UZt9h2V pic.twitter.com/UqV9sVQn6Z — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 26, 2023

According to reports late Saturday evening, Maxx Crosby is going to do whatever it takes to be ready to play against the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon. A source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Crosby has a “real chance” of suiting up, and that he wants to.

Should the doubtful designation stick and Crosby he ends up missing the game, it would be the first in his career. He has played in all 77 games in his 6 seasons thus far, starting each one since the start of 2020.

If he overcomes the odds and plays in his 78th straight game, he would be the first NFL player of the 2023 season to hit the field after being listed as doubtful throughout the week.