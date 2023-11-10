NFL

Raiders: Davante Adams Could Move Up All-Time TD List This Weekend

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Las Vegas Raiders looked like a different team last Sunday in the wake of the firing of head coach Josh McDaniels. There seems to be a renewed joy and passion among the team, as evidenced by their 24-point win in Week 9, and wide receiver Davante Adams has had perhaps the biggest smile of anyone over the past week and a half. He might be smiling even more this coming Sunday, as he is in position to move up the NFL’s all-time receiving touchdowns list.

Raiders WR Davante Adams Could Pass Isaac Bruce This Sunday

Adams entered the season with 87 receiving touchdowns to his name. 73 of them came during his time in Green Bay, and he caught an impressive 14 TDs in his first season with the Raiders last year. He was tied for 15th on the all-time list with Andre Reed, and was one score behind Don Maynard. It looked as though he’d shoot up the board quickly and perhaps even get to 100 in 2023, as he caught three touchdowns within the first three weeks.

But he hasn’t scored since, stuck on 90 career scores since Week 4. His numbers have been down across the board, and one of the NFL’s statistical leaders over the past few seasons is currently ranked 17th in receiving yards, and 26 players have found the end zone more often in the passing game.

New York Jets Have A Tough Secondary

Could this be the week that Adams finally gets back to the promised land? The Raiders are scheduled to take on the New York Jets, who have one of the most talented secondaries in the NFL. Adams has only played against New York twice in his career, and he scored once between the two contests.

But when he does score, he’ll see his name move up the all-time list yet again. St. Louis Rams legend Isaac Bruce is in 13th place with 91 career touchdowns, meaning that Adams will tie him with his next score and pass him with the one after that. When that second one takes place, he’ll move into a tie with Rob Gronkowski with his 92 TDs.

Don Hutson would be the next one that Adams would be chasing, whose number sits at 99. Tim Brown and Steve Largent are currently tied for 9th with an even 100.

