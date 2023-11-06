Raiders: The Truth Comes Out About Josh McDaniels

NFL

The Las Vegas Raiders had quite a turbulent week. It started on Monday night, when the team’s record dropped to 3-5 after a tough defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions. There were frustrations that visibly boiled over on the team’s sideline during the loss, most notably from star wide receiver Davante Adams, who was seen slamming his helmet in anger after the team’s final offensive possession.

Eventful Week Ends In Victory For Raiders

The results from that game set the wheels in motion for what would be a major overhaul that would come in the following days.

On Tuesday, team owner Mark Davis decided to clean house. He not only fired head coach Josh McDaniels, but the team’s general manager and offensive coordinator were also let go. It was believed that McDaniels was on the hot seat for some time, and spent some time as the odds-on leader to be the first head coach fired in 2023. That came to fruition halfway through the season, and the truth about Josh McDaniels and his tenure with the Raiders has come to the forefront.

There were signs throughout the week that the players on the team were already feeling the positive effects of McDaniels’ firing. Players appeared more loose in practice and in locker room footage, and Adams was quoted as saying that “it was time” for the termination to take place.

Players Seem Happier, Looser With McDaniels Gone

An information bomb was dropped by Jay Glazer on FOX’s NFL Pregame Show on Sunday morning that gave us a better look at what the situation was. During a heated team meeting in which players were verbally upset with McDaniels, then-assistant coach Antonio Pierce stepped in to attempt to calm things down.

One of Pierce’s suggestions was playing together like the 2007 Giants did, who were the team that defeated the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl that year to spoil their perfect season. McDaniels was the offensive coordinator under Bill Belichick for that game.

McDaniels apparently did not like the insinuation, and told Pierce afterward to “never talk about the Patriots like that.” McDaniels was fired hours later.

The evidence that McDaniels was the problem only got stronger during the game on Sunday between the Raiders and Giants. Las Vegas was dominant throughout the game, easily their best showing of the season, which resulted in a 30-6 victory. Pierce, who was named the team’s interim head coach last week, got his first win as an NFL head coach.

To celebrate, the Raiders smoked cigars in the locker room after the game. It was all smiles without Josh McDaniels.

