MLB

Rafael Devers Agrees To An 11-Year Extension

Author image
Owen Jones
2 min read
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Devers
Devers
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers has agreed to an 11-year extension worth up to $331 million.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the deal has not been finalized, however, as the physical process has not started yet. The expectation would be that Devers will be in Boston for the remainder of his career.

https://bostonglobe-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/0L-c-RRDSrKS79bP0nfl-TC01Hs=/960x0/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bostonglobe/OD7PX2OUMSCVSPOMV42PESSVMY.jpg

This extension has been well overdue and much needed for the Red Sox. After the loss of shortstop Xander Bogearts to the San Diego Padres, the Red Sox off-season has looked bleak after they missed the postseason this past year. Signing Devers to a major extension is just what Boston needed to do to try to be competitive in the AL East.

Devers’ extension kicks in next season as he just signed an arbitration deal worth up to $17 million. He will be making close to over $30 million per season. Rightfully so, Devers has been one of the better third baseman’s not only in the AL East, but also the MLB. Devers has a career .283 batting average and a career .854 OPS (On Base Plus Slugging).

https://miro.medium.com/max/1400/1*IAmrGTw-7JpbCpTsLRv3Ig@2x.jpeg

He first came onto the MLB scene in 2016 at 20 years old. He only appeared in 58 games. Devers had srguably his best seasons in 2019 and 2021. In each of those years, Devers was top 12 in MVP voting. In 2019, Devers led all MLB players in doubles and total bases. Surprisingly, Devers made his first All-Star appearance in 2021.

Coming into his 7th season with the Red Sox, he’ll look to build off a somewhat quiet season for his standards. Last season Devers, only had 27 home runs and 87 RBIs.

The Boston Red Sox would like to build of a disappointing year as they finished last in the AL East. The AL East has been getting better and better each season with the bottom-dweller Baltimore Orioles not being last in the division. Signing Rafael Devers to an extension gives Red Sox fans hope for better seasons in the future.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Owen Jones

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From MLB

Latest news

View all
World Series
MLB

BREAKING How to Bet on The Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros In Pennsylvania: PA Sports Betting Guide For World Series Game 3

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Nov 1 2022
How to Bet on World Series 2022 in AZ Arizona Sports Betting Guide
MLB
How to Bet on World Series 2022 in AZ | Arizona Sports Betting Guide
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 28 2022

The Houston Astros will play host to the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series on Friday night. Sports betting in Arizona is…

How to Bet on World Series 2022 in GA Georgia Sports Betting Guide
MLB
How to Bet on World Series 2022 in GA | Georgia Sports Betting Guide
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 28 2022

The Houston Astros will prepare to host the underdog Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series on Friday night. Sports betting in Georgia still isn’t regulated but…

How to Bet on World Series 2022 in NY New York Sports Betting Guide
MLB
How to Bet on World Series 2022 in NY | New York Sports Betting Guide
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 28 2022
How to Bet on World Series 2022 in PA Pennsylvania Sports Betting Guide
MLB
How to Bet on World Series 2022 in PA | Pennsylvania Sports Betting Guide
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 28 2022
How to Bet on World Series 2022 in FL Florida Sports Betting Guide
MLB
How to Bet on World Series 2022 in FL | Florida Sports Betting Guide
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 28 2022
how to bet on world series 2022 in Texas
MLB
How to Bet on World Series 2022 in TX | Texas Sports Betting Guide
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 28 2022
Arrow to top