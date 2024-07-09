Ahead of the MLB All-Stars game on the 15th July, the Atalanta Braves have added hitter Marcell Ozuna to the Home Run Derby.

Ozuna to feature in the Home Run Derby

Ozuna’s participation in the MLB all-stars game is a thrilling development, potentially making him the first Atlanta Braves slugger to win the derby.

Venezuelan outfielder, Ronald Acuna Jr., reached the semi-finals of the Home Run Derby in 2019 but unfortunately lost to the Mets’ Pete Alonso. In 2022, Acuna Jr. participated again but only managed to reach the quarter-finals on that occasion.

“The Big Bear” (Ozuna) went onto Instagram to express his excitement and promises fans to ‘put on a show.’ He wrote: “This is a big moment for me and my family and I’m beyond excited to put on a show for the fans @braves Country you have been amazing and I promise to continue to give you guys my all in Texas!”

Ozuna became a member of the Braves in 2020. He is currently tied for the fourth spot in the majors for hitting the most home runs this season, totaling 23. Additionally, Ozuna was selected to the All-Star team as a reserve player, joining Braves pitchers Chris Sale and Reynaldo Lopez.

Where will the Home Run Derby be held?

The Home Run Derby is scheduled to take place at Globe Life Stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 15. The stadium has a capacity of 40,300, but for those unable to attend in person, the event will be televised on ESPN, MLB.com, and MLB.TV at 8pm EST.

Ozuna is currently tied for fourth in the majors with 23 home runs as of Monday night. He is behind Yankees slugger Aaron Judge (32), Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani (28), and Orioles young star Gunnar Henderson (27). Competing in the derby alongside Henderson will be the Mets’ Pete Alonso, Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr., and Phillies’ Alec Bohm.

Although Judge and Alonso are considered the favorites to win, Ozuna stands a good chance of securing victory based on his recent performance. The total prize pool amounts to $2.5 million, with the winner receiving $1 million and the runner-up $750,000.