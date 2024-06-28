MLB

MLB All-Star Game: Which Superstars Are Set To Play In The 2024 Edition?

Author image
Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
2 min read
MLB All-Star
MLB All-Star

The first round of voting for MLB All-Star weekend concluded on Thursday night, with one more phase set to take place to decide the remaining starters for the game that takes place on Tuesday July 16th.   

MLB All-Star Week

Following the first phase of voting, two players were confirmed as All-Star starters for the game next month with New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper starting for their respective leagues.

Aaron Judge leads the MLB for home runs this season with his 30 so far making him a no brainer for the All-Star game. Bryce Harper on the other hand has 20 home runs in 75 games and with 3,425,309 votes, the first basemen led all voting in phase one by some way.

Judge and Harper earned more votes than anyone else during the first phase, so both bypass the second round of voting to earn a spot in their sixth and eighth All-Star game respectively.

The top two finishers in each position following the first phase all advance to the second round of voting, with just one star from each position able to earn a spot as an All-Star starter in the 2024 game.

Phase two of voting gets underway on the 30th of June, with the final phase concluding on July 3rd. The remaining players taking part in the All-Star game will be selected by a combination of a player vote and picks from the commissioners office.

Who Is Left In The Second Phase Of Voting For The MLB All-Star Game?

American League

  • Catcher: Adley Rutschman, Orioles; Salvador Perez, Royals
  • First base: Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles; Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
  • Second base: Jose Altuve, Astros; Marcus Semien, Rangers
  • Third base: José Ramírez, Guardians; Jordan Westburg, Orioles
  • Shortstop: Gunnar Henderson, Orioles; Bobby Witt Jr., Royals
  • Outfield: Juan Soto, Yankees; Steven Kwan, Guardians; Anthony Santander, Orioles; Kyle Tucker, Astros; (Judge already selected)
  • DH: Yordan Alvarez, Astros; Ryan O’Hearn, Orioles

National League

  • Catcher: William Contreras, Brewers; J.T. Realmuto, Phillies
  • First base: (Harper already selected)
  • Second base: Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks; Luis Arraez, Padres
  • Third base: Alec Bohm, Phillies; Manny Machado, Padres
  • Shortstop: Mookie Betts, Dodgers; Trea Turner, Phillies
  • Outfield: Jurickson Profar, Padres; Christian Yelich, Brewers; Teoscar Hernández, Dodgers; FernandoTatis Jr., Padres; Brandon Marsh, Phillies; Nick Castellanos, Phillies
  • DH: Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers; Kyle Schwarber, Phillies
Author image
Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
