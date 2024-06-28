The first round of voting for MLB All-Star weekend concluded on Thursday night, with one more phase set to take place to decide the remaining starters for the game that takes place on Tuesday July 16th.

MLB All-Star Week

Following the first phase of voting, two players were confirmed as All-Star starters for the game next month with New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper starting for their respective leagues.

Aaron Judge leads the MLB for home runs this season with his 30 so far making him a no brainer for the All-Star game. Bryce Harper on the other hand has 20 home runs in 75 games and with 3,425,309 votes, the first basemen led all voting in phase one by some way.

Judge and Harper earned more votes than anyone else during the first phase, so both bypass the second round of voting to earn a spot in their sixth and eighth All-Star game respectively.

The top two finishers in each position following the first phase all advance to the second round of voting, with just one star from each position able to earn a spot as an All-Star starter in the 2024 game.

Phase two of voting gets underway on the 30th of June, with the final phase concluding on July 3rd. The remaining players taking part in the All-Star game will be selected by a combination of a player vote and picks from the commissioners office.

Who Is Left In The Second Phase Of Voting For The MLB All-Star Game?

American League

Catcher: Adley Rutschman, Orioles; Salvador Perez, Royals

Adley Rutschman, Orioles; Salvador Perez, Royals First base: Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles; Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles; Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays Second base: Jose Altuve, Astros; Marcus Semien, Rangers

Jose Altuve, Astros; Marcus Semien, Rangers Third base: José Ramírez, Guardians; Jordan Westburg, Orioles

José Ramírez, Guardians; Jordan Westburg, Orioles Shortstop: Gunnar Henderson, Orioles; Bobby Witt Jr., Royals

Gunnar Henderson, Orioles; Bobby Witt Jr., Royals Outfield: Juan Soto, Yankees; Steven Kwan, Guardians; Anthony Santander, Orioles; Kyle Tucker, Astros; (Judge already selected)

Juan Soto, Yankees; Steven Kwan, Guardians; Anthony Santander, Orioles; Kyle Tucker, Astros; (Judge already selected) DH: Yordan Alvarez, Astros; Ryan O’Hearn, Orioles

National League

Catcher: William Contreras, Brewers; J.T. Realmuto, Phillies

William Contreras, Brewers; J.T. Realmuto, Phillies First base: (Harper already selected)

(Harper already selected) Second base: Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks; Luis Arraez, Padres

Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks; Luis Arraez, Padres Third base: Alec Bohm, Phillies; Manny Machado, Padres

Alec Bohm, Phillies; Manny Machado, Padres Shortstop: Mookie Betts, Dodgers; Trea Turner, Phillies

Mookie Betts, Dodgers; Trea Turner, Phillies Outfield: Jurickson Profar, Padres; Christian Yelich, Brewers; Teoscar Hernández, Dodgers; FernandoTatis Jr., Padres; Brandon Marsh, Phillies; Nick Castellanos, Phillies

Jurickson Profar, Padres; Christian Yelich, Brewers; Teoscar Hernández, Dodgers; FernandoTatis Jr., Padres; Brandon Marsh, Phillies; Nick Castellanos, Phillies DH: Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers; Kyle Schwarber, Phillies