Gavin Williams will start as pitcher again for the Cleveland Guardians despite a terrible first game against the Chicago White Sox.

What happened to Williams against the White Sox?

Williams has been out since March with an elbow injury but he came back for his long awaited return to Baseball against the White Sox. The Guardians haven’t been spoilt for choice with pitching options, so seeing the 24-year-old out on the field again was a welcome sight.

However, Williams was still a bit rusty and his performance showed; he gave up seven hits and gave up eight hard-hit balls.

He hasn’t featured since but is expected to start against the Tigers. It should be a completely different performance for Williams this time around as coach Stephen Vogt assumed he’d be straight back to business in his last appearance.

Vogt said: “He’s almost full-go. “We’re expecting him to get deep into the game.”

Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor have been the Guardians’ top hitters and Williams must be bounce back quickly in order to compete.

Williams’ career so far

Williams, who debuted in the MLB just last year, has already generated significant excitement. The Cleveland Guardians acquired him in the 2021 MLB draft for $2.25m.

Following his debut with the County Captains in the High-A Midwest League in 2022, his exceptional performances led to a swift promotion to the Akron RubberDucks (Double-A) and subsequently the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A).

In 2023, the Guardians elevated him to the MLB, where he made his debut against the Oakland Athletics.

Williams initially attended Cape Fear High School in North Carolina. Despite being chosen by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 30th round of the 2017 MLB draft, he opted to pursue studies at East Carolina University.

During his college years, he continued to shine, receiving accolades for his pitching prowess.

In 2019, as a sophomore, he participated in 21 games, achieving a 1–4 record with a 4.56 ERA over 49⅓ innings.

His standout performance in 2021 included a 10–1 record with a 1.88 ERA and 130 strikeouts over 81⅓ innings. This led to him being named the American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year and earning All-America recognition.

Williams will be hoping he can fulfil the potential he has demonstrated.