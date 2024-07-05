MLB

LSU Tigers Land Dalton Beck For 2025

LSU Tigers coach Jay Johnson has picked up IUW hitter Dalton Beck who is expected to join the team in 2025.

Who is Beck?

Beck transferred to Incarnate Word during his junior year after playing for Grayson College and Kansas State. Last season, he showcased impressive stats for the Cardinals, appearing in 39 games with 39 starts.

Beck boasted a .348 batting average, a .707 slugging percentage, 12 doubles, one triple, 18 home runs, and 67 RBIs. As an outfielder, Beck could potentially fill the same position for LSU, providing a much-needed boost to their lineup after losing several players to the transfer portal.

LSU’s transfer portal situation – Signings

Jacob Mayers (Right hand pitcher): Nicholls State

Mayers recorded a 4.58 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 2024, but he needs to focus on reducing the 76 walks he allowed.

Eddie Yamin IV infielder/catcher: Dayton

Yamin finished the 2024 season with a batting average of .342, 68 hits, 14 doubles, 13 home runs, and 54 runs batted in.

Deven Sheerin (right hand pitcher): Mount St. Mary’s Pitcher

In 2024, Sheerin posted a 4.76 ERA while recording 109 strikeouts, issuing 32 walks, hitting 10 batters, and allowing 37 earned runs across 70 innings of pitching.

Zac Cowan (right hand pitcher): Wofford  

The right-handed pitcher went 10-2 with 124 strikeouts and 29 walks in 110 innings at Wofford this spring. Cowan also boasts a 3.35 ERA after dismantling opponents during the 2024 season with the Terriers.

Luis Hernandez (infield): Indiana State

The utility slugger wrapped up his stint at Indiana State with a .315 batting average throughout his three years with the program. Hernandez recorded 182 hits, 118 runs, 32 home runs, 120 RBIs, and drew 48 walks in 578 career at-bats.

Chandler Dorsey (right handed pitcher): South Florida

The talented right-handed pitcher achieved a record of 2 wins and 1 loss, along with securing eight saves and maintaining a 3.60 ERA (12 earned runs in 30.0 innings pitched) and a 1.20 WHIP. Additionally, he accumulated a total of 41 strikeouts throughout his second year with the Bulls.

Luke Hayden (right hand pitcher): Indiana State

During the 2024 season, Hayden tallied 91 strikeouts in 78 innings pitched with a 3.81 ERA.

Chris Stanfield (outfielder): Auburn

Stanfield held a .276 batting average with four homers and 25 RBI.

LSU’s transfer portal situation – Players leaving

John Emery – running back

Jo Cryer – offensive lineman

Ryan Yaites – safety

Jeremiah Hughes – cornerback

Christian Braithwaite – linebacker

Ryan Robinson Jr. –  cornerback

Khai Prean – wide receiver

Connor Gilbreath – tight end

Jaxon Howard – edge rusher

Gio Paez – defensive lineman

