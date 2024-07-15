MLB

The Chicago White Sox Will Enter All-Star Break With Worst Record In MLB

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
ap24192736002739
ap24192736002739

As is the case each MLB season, there are a handful of teams that are already out of the running at the All-Star break. The Athletics, Rockies, and Marlins have all suffered tough starts that have them each 15+ games out of Wild Card position, but there is one team that has been head and shoulders above the rest when it comes to futility in 2024.

White Sox Are The Worst MLB Team In First Half Of 2024

Things were doomed from the start for the Chicago White Sox. They won just one of their first nine games on the schedule, and were 3-22 through their first 25. Things actually improved for a bit when they won 11 of 19 in late April and into mid-May, but any winning ways proved to be fools gold.

Though their first 98 games of the 2024 MLB season, the White Sox have a league-worst record of 27-71. They will enter the All-Star break 32.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central, and are a full seven games worse than the Miami Marlins, who are off to the second-worst start.

Chicago Ranks At The Bottom In Important Categories

Chicago ranks in the bottom five in the MLB in many important categories. They have the fewest runs and RBIs of any of the 30 teams, and have the worst on-base percentage. They rank 29th in batting average and hits, and they’ve hit the 3rd-fewest home runs.

The pitching staff for the White Sox gives up the 3rd most runs per game of any in the league, and no staff has fewer wins as a group through the first 95–100 games. Their run differential is -177, 25 runs worse than the team with the second-worst differential, and they are just 10-37 on the road.

The current season is a lost cause for the White Sox, and it will be difficult for them to dig out of the hole anyway. They will start the second half of the season by playing seven straight games away from Chicago, including four against the reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From MLB

Latest news

View all
ap24192736002739
MLB

LATEST The Chicago White Sox Will Enter All-Star Break With Worst Record In MLB

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 15 2024
USATSI 23705640 1
MLB
The MLB All-Stars Adds Braves’ Marcell Ozuna To The Home Run Derby
Author image Jack Bellamy  •  Jul 10 2024

Ahead of the MLB All-Stars game on the 15th July, the Atalanta Braves have added hitter Marcell Ozuna to the Home Run Derby. Ozuna to feature in the Home Run…

USATSI 23674208 1
MLB
Gavin Williams Set To Start As Pitcher Again Against Tigers Despite Disastrous First Game
Author image Jack Bellamy  •  Jul 08 2024

Gavin Williams will start as pitcher again for the Cleveland Guardians despite a terrible first game against the Chicago White Sox. What happened to Williams against the White Sox? Williams…

resize
MLB
LSU Tigers Land Dalton Beck For 2025
Author image Jack Bellamy  •  Jul 05 2024
shohei Ohtani
MLB
Shohei Ohtani Selected As Designated Hitter For Record Breaking Fourth Time As MLB All-Star Starters Confirmed
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 04 2024
MLB All-Star
MLB
MLB All-Star Game: Which Superstars Are Set To Play In The 2024 Edition?
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jun 28 2024
rsz cstbrightspotcdn1
MLB
White Sox Have Lost 14 Straight, Longest Streak In Franchise History
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 07 2024
Arrow to top