As is the case each MLB season, there are a handful of teams that are already out of the running at the All-Star break. The Athletics, Rockies, and Marlins have all suffered tough starts that have them each 15+ games out of Wild Card position, but there is one team that has been head and shoulders above the rest when it comes to futility in 2024.

White Sox Are The Worst MLB Team In First Half Of 2024

The #WhiteSox finish the ‘1st half’ being swept by the Pirates. They are 27-71. A season worst 44 games under .500 – and the worst record in team history at the break. Makes what Garrett Crochet & Erick Fedde have done beyond impressive. — Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) July 14, 2024

Things were doomed from the start for the Chicago White Sox. They won just one of their first nine games on the schedule, and were 3-22 through their first 25. Things actually improved for a bit when they won 11 of 19 in late April and into mid-May, but any winning ways proved to be fools gold.

Though their first 98 games of the 2024 MLB season, the White Sox have a league-worst record of 27-71. They will enter the All-Star break 32.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central, and are a full seven games worse than the Miami Marlins, who are off to the second-worst start.

Chicago Ranks At The Bottom In Important Categories

The story of the White Sox season has been the historical pace the team is on for losses. Their record is the worst in franchise history through 98 games.@lamondpope looks at the highs — but mostly lows — from the first half.https://t.co/wCFUBnD0IL — Chicago Tribune Sports (@ChicagoSports) July 15, 2024

Chicago ranks in the bottom five in the MLB in many important categories. They have the fewest runs and RBIs of any of the 30 teams, and have the worst on-base percentage. They rank 29th in batting average and hits, and they’ve hit the 3rd-fewest home runs.

The pitching staff for the White Sox gives up the 3rd most runs per game of any in the league, and no staff has fewer wins as a group through the first 95–100 games. Their run differential is -177, 25 runs worse than the team with the second-worst differential, and they are just 10-37 on the road.

The current season is a lost cause for the White Sox, and it will be difficult for them to dig out of the hole anyway. They will start the second half of the season by playing seven straight games away from Chicago, including four against the reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers.