The 2024 MLB All-Star starters have been confirmed, with Shohei Ohtani selected as designated hitter for a record breaking fourth game in a row.

MLB All-Star Starters

See below for every starter at this year’s MLB All-Star game, as well as how many times they have featured in the game during their career.

American League All-Star Starters Position Player Team All-Star Starter Appearances C Adley Rutschman Orioles 1 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays 3 2B Jose Altuve Astros 6 3B José Ramírez Guardians 3 SS Gunnar Henderson Orioles 1 OF Aaron Judge Yankees 6 OF Juan Soto Yankees 1 OF Steven Kwan Guardians 1 DH Yordan Alvarez Astros 1 The Guardians, Orioles, Astros and Yankees are all each sending two players to the All-Star game, with most notably Aaron Judge and Jose Altuve earning their place amongst the MLB All-Star starters for a sixth time. Juan Soto, Steven Kwan, Yordan Alvarez, Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman all earn their first start at the All-Star game. The only player from the American League selected for the All-Star game who doesn’t play for the Yankees, Astros, Guardians or Orioles was Blue Jays’ own Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

National League All-Star Starters

Position Player Team All-Star Starter Appearances C William Contreras Brewers 1 1B Bryce Harper Phillies 7 2B Ketel Marte D-backs 2 3B Alec Bohm Phillies 1 SS Trea Turner Phillies 2 OF Christian Yelich Brewers 2 OF Jurickson Profar Padres 1 OF Fernando Tatis Jr. Padres 2 DH Shohei Ohtani Dodgers 4

Shohei Ohtani has been named as designated hitter in the MLB All-Stars game for a record fourth consecutive time, although he will not be able to pitch due to the star recovering from elbow surgery.

Philadelphia Phillies players dominated the fan vote for All-Stars, with three infielders selected to start in the game including Bryce Harper who features for a seventh time.

The Padres are also sending multiple players to the exhibition match, with outfielders Jurickson Profar and Fernando Tatis Jr. dominating their fan votes.