The 2024 MLB All-Star starters have been confirmed, with Shohei Ohtani selected as designated hitter for a record breaking fourth game in a row.
MLB All-Star Starters
See below for every starter at this year’s MLB All-Star game, as well as how many times they have featured in the game during their career.
National League All-Star Starters
|
Position
|
Player
|
Team
|
All-Star Starter Appearances
|C
|William Contreras
|Brewers
|1
|1B
|Bryce Harper
|Phillies
|7
|2B
|Ketel Marte
|D-backs
|2
|3B
|Alec Bohm
|Phillies
|1
|SS
|Trea Turner
|Phillies
|2
|OF
|Christian Yelich
|Brewers
|2
|OF
|Jurickson Profar
|Padres
|1
|OF
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|Padres
|2
|DH
|Shohei Ohtani
|Dodgers
|4
Shohei Ohtani has been named as designated hitter in the MLB All-Stars game for a record fourth consecutive time, although he will not be able to pitch due to the star recovering from elbow surgery.
Philadelphia Phillies players dominated the fan vote for All-Stars, with three infielders selected to start in the game including Bryce Harper who features for a seventh time.
The Padres are also sending multiple players to the exhibition match, with outfielders Jurickson Profar and Fernando Tatis Jr. dominating their fan votes.