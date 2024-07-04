MLB

Shohei Ohtani Selected As Designated Hitter For Record Breaking Fourth Time As MLB All-Star Starters Confirmed

Olly Taliku
The 2024 MLB All-Star starters have been confirmed, with Shohei Ohtani selected as designated hitter for a record breaking fourth game in a row.

MLB All-Star Starters

See below for every starter at this year’s MLB All-Star game, as well as how many times they have featured in the game during their career.

National League All-Star Starters

Position

Player

Team

All-Star Starter Appearances
C William Contreras Brewers 1
1B Bryce Harper Phillies 7
2B Ketel Marte D-backs 2
3B Alec Bohm Phillies 1
SS Trea Turner Phillies 2
OF Christian Yelich Brewers 2
OF Jurickson Profar Padres 1
OF Fernando Tatis Jr. Padres 2
DH Shohei Ohtani Dodgers 4

Shohei Ohtani has been named as designated hitter in the MLB All-Stars game for a record fourth consecutive time, although he will not be able to pitch due to the star recovering from elbow surgery.

Philadelphia Phillies players dominated the fan vote for All-Stars, with three infielders selected to start in the game including Bryce Harper who features for a seventh time.

The Padres are also sending multiple players to the exhibition match, with outfielders Jurickson Profar and Fernando Tatis Jr. dominating their fan votes.

