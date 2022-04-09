Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Saturday, April 9th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount casts his eye over Friday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew made a nice profit with HAUTE ESTIME (100-1 third) on Friday and has three recommended bets/trades on Saturday, April 9th, including two in the Grand National. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

AINTREE 4.15

WISHING AND HOPING bombed out at Cheltenham, pulling up when 40-1 for the Plate Handicap Chase. However, the ground went against him that day and, as potentially the only pace angle in this 3m1f handicap chase, he might be able to bounce back with a big effort. He hacked up by eight and a half lengths on good ground over course and distance in October and the first-time cheekpieces could help.

Recommendation: Back WISHING AND HOPING in Aintree 4.15

AINTREE 5.15

The nature of the Randox Grand National has changed since the fences were made easier several years ago and honest/older plodders have not done so well in recent renewals, with the last six winners aged eight or nine (though it’s still ideal to have had at least eight runs over fences). The previous bias towards prominent racers has also gone missing in recent years, with several winners coming from off the pace. Combining these requirements – aged eight or nine, at least eight previous runs over fences and a horse who was ridden patiently last time out – gives a shortlist of

MINELLA TIMES

MOUNT IDA

FIDDLERONTHEROOF

GOOD BOY BOBBY

DISCORAMA

MIGHTY THUNDER

DOMAINE DE L’ISLE

FORTESCUE

SCHOOL BOY HOURS

I’m happy to ignore Mount Ida, who is best right-handed, while I’ve always felt that Fortescue is best in small fields (11 or fewer runners), so we’re left with seven. Of Those I prefer the claims of DOMAINE DE L’ISLE, who was 100-1 in the Spreadex fixed odds betting at the time of writing and 0.1-1 in the 50-30-20-10 race market. Sean Curran’s nine-year-old never got involved behind Win My Wings in the Eider but was ridden by a very inexperienced jockey and he peaked last spring after returning from wind surgery, scoring on good ground at Kempton and Cheltenham. He has experience over these fences, finishing a 66-1 fourth of 21 behind current favourite Snow Leopardess in this season’s Becher Handicap Chase.

MIGHTY THUNDER, 33-1 with Spreadex in the fixed odds betting and 2-4 on the spreads, has pulled up in both starts since his modest reappearance fourth in the Charlie Hall Chase but last season’s Scottish National winner has had a wind operation and might leave that form well behind. Trainer Lucinda Russell is five from 33 with her chasers on their first start back after wind surgery and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £49.00 to a £1 level stake at SP.

Recommendation: Back DOMAINE DE L’ISLE & MIGHTY THUNDER in Aintree 5.15

