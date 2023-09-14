Soccer

Pundit Claims Manchester United Will Sack Erik Ten Hag Before Chelsea Dismiss Mauricio Pochettino

Sushan Chakraborty
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Former Liverpool man Jose Enrique has backed Manchester United to sack Erik ten Hag before Chelsea get rid of Mauricio Pochettino.

Both Manchester United and Chelsea have been all over the place in the 2023-24 season. Having lost two matches each in four Premier League outings, the Red Devils and the Blues sit in 11th and 12th places, respectively.

Enrique Backs Pochettino To Outlast Manchester United Man Ten Hag

Despite Pochettino’s Chelsea trailing Ten Hag’s Manchester United by two points, Enrique feels the Argentine would outlast the Dutchman. Citing Ten Hag’s recent fallout with Jadon Sancho, the former Reds star claimed that the former Ajax boss had turned the dressing room against him.

Chatting with Grosvenor Sport, the Spaniard said:

I don’t think things are going to end well for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. 

I loved the way he handled things last season, but with the Jadon Sancho situation this season, I don’t know why he did what he did in putting the whole dressing room against him.”

He added:

I have a feeling that Ten Hag won’t be sacked this season, but in the future, he will be sacked before the likes of Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea. After a very good season last season I expected Manchester United to be in a much better position at the moment.

Obviously there have been other factors like the Jadon Sancho situation which Erik ten Hag spoke publicly about, as well as the Antony situation.”

Manchester United Need A positive Display Against Brighton

Between poor on-field performances, stalled takeover talks, and the physical assault allegations against Antony, Manchester United find themselves immersed in doom and gloom. They desperately need a way out of the rut, and Brighton & Hove Albion’s visit on Saturday (September 16) gives them the perfect opportunity.

A win would greatly help bring their morale back up, but it will not be an easy task. The Seagulls have enjoyed an excellent start to the season, winning three of their four Premier League matches. To stop them in their tracks, United need their underperforming stars to return to their best.

Casemiro, in particular, has been an eyesore in the middle of the park, failing to stop opposing attackers from having a go at the defense. The Brazilian’s performance could prove to be decisive at Old Trafford this weekend.

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
