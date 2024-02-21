Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all keeping tabs on Netherlands U21 centre-forward Joshua Zirkzee.

The Premier League trio have been impressed with Zirkzee’s form for Bologna in Serie A this season. The Italian side would be willing to part ways with him if their valuation is met.

According to reports, the Red and Blues would likely enter into negotiations for around €50 million. The Gunners and the Red Devils would comfortably meet Zirkzee’s price tag.

The west Londoners still have the threat of breaching FFP rules hanging over them. Therefore, they would need to offload players before they can consider a serious bid.

Joshua Zirkzee Transfer

Joshua Zirkzee is going to be very much in demand in the 2024 summer transfer window. It’s not just Premier League teams who will be expected to bid for him.

PSG are on the lookout for a new forward with Kylian Mbappe set to leave when his contract runs down. Serie A sides AC Milan, Juventus and Napoli are also likely to make inquiries.

Even former club Bayern Munich could join the race for Zirkzee. It is thought the Bundesliga side have a buy-back clause of €40 million.

However, it is unclear at this stage where Zirkzee’s preferred destination is. Staying in Italy would be a ‘safer’ option. Nonetheless, the lure of the Premier League could prove too hard to turn down.

Joshua Zirkzee Stats

Standing at 6 ft 4 in, Zirkzee played for the likes of ADO Den Haag and Feyenoord before getting his big break with Bayern Munich in 2017.

The 22-year-old was a hit with Bayern Munich II and made the step up to the senior side in late 2019. He made his debut against Tottenham in the UEFA Champions League.

Zirkzee would go on to score four goals in 17 appearances for the Bundesliga giants. He also won the league title and Champions League at the Allianz Arena.

The Dutchman struggled for game time in Germany and had loan spells at Parma and Anderlecht from 2021-2022. His spell in Belgium was particularly fruitful.

Zirkzee fired 16 goals for the Jupiler Pro League side and went on to secure a move to Bologna. To date, Zirkzee has netted 12 goals and provided eight assists in 48 appearances for the club.

According to caughtoffside, whoever signs Zirkzee could be bagging themselves one of Europe’s best up-and-coming stars.