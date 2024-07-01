Soccer

“We have an idea of what we can do” – Portugal Star Bruno Fernandes Warns Slovenia Ahead EURO 2024 Clash, Dismisses Burnout Rumors

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Portugal Hero Bruno Fernandes EURO 2024
Portugal Hero Bruno Fernandes EURO 2024

Star midfielder Bruno Fernandes has warned Slovenia that Portugal will try their best to “hurt” them when they meet in the Round of 16 of the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024). The Manchester United superstar also dismissed suggestions of a burnout, claiming he cherished playing as many matches for club and country.

Portugal Star Bruno Fernandes Warns Slovenia Ahead Of EURO 2024 Clash

Portugal, who topped Group F with six points, will face Slovenia, who came third in Group C with three points,  in the Round of 16 of EURO 2024 on Monday night (July 1). The two nations have met once in history, with it coming in March 2024. Slovenia sprung an upset over Os Navegadores in that game, claiming a 2-0 victory.

Portugal are well aware of what Slovenia can do, and this time, they will try their best to spoil the underdogs’ plans. Speaking ahead of the EURO 2024 Round-of-16 meeting, Fernandes declared his team will switch things up to try and hurt Slovenia. He said (via The Mirror):

This team has very high-quality players, and we respect them. We had this friendly where they beat us, and this has to put us on our toes.

We have an idea of what we can do. I didn’t play in the friendly but I have watched the game, and we have spoken about the game in recent days. It’s good for us to have the images from that game. They had a great game, but we’ve had a chance to see what we can do differently to hurt them.

Fernandes Shoots Down Burnout Rumors, Says He Is Happy To Play

Fernandes sat out Portugal’s final Group F game, which ended in a 2-0 defeat to Georgia. Some reports suggested that Fernandes was running on fumes and hence needed to take a break. The 29-year-old, however, dismissed burnout rumors, claiming he lived for the constant competition.

Fernandes added:

I enjoy the constant competition. Sometimes I’ll ask the technical staff how to find the right balance and be at my best. But I like to compete, and if I play a competitive game every three days I feel I am more prepared mentally and physically for the hardships of every game. Also my love for this beautiful game helps me always be ready to play for my national team or club.”

If Portugal manage to beat Slovenia in the Round of 16, they will face either France or Belgium in the quarter-finals of EURO 2024.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Micah Richards Feels Sorry For England Star
Soccer

LATEST “You’re looking for relationships on the field” – Micah Richards Explains Why He Feels ‘Sorry’ For England Star

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 01 2024
Portugal Hero Bruno Fernandes EURO 2024
Soccer
“We have an idea of what we can do” – Portugal Star Bruno Fernandes Warns Slovenia Ahead EURO 2024 Clash, Dismisses Burnout Rumors
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 01 2024

Star midfielder Bruno Fernandes has warned Slovenia that Portugal will try their best to “hurt” them when they meet in the Round of 16 of the 2024 European Championship (EURO…

Spain Manager Luis de la Fuente
Soccer
“We have the best team and players in the world” – Spain Coach Luis de la Fuente Warns Germany Ahead Of EURO 2024 Quarter-Final
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 01 2024

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has unabashedly called his team the best among the ones fighting for the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024), suggesting they are the favorites to…

Spain Beat Georgia
Soccer
Spain 4-1 Georgia: La Roja Show Their Class In EURO 2024 Round-of-16 Bout Against Exciting Crusaders
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 01 2024
BEllingham EURO 2024 Overhead Kick
Soccer
EURO 2024 Round-of-16: England 2-1 Slovakia – Bellingham Scores A Worldie To Save Heavyweights’ Blushes
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 01 2024
England Ace Jude Bellingham
Soccer
“Something like that is so silly” – Wayne Rooney Explains Why He Is ‘Worried’ About England Ace Jude Bellingham
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 29 2024
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia For Georgia In EURO
Soccer
“Kvaratskhelia is better than all of Spain” – Georgia Star Giorgi Mamardashvili Sends Stern Warning To Spain Ahead Of EURO 2024 Clash
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 29 2024
Arrow to top