Portland’s rookie PG Scoot Henderson is expected to start the rest of the 2023-24 season

Zach Wolpin
This offseason, the Trail Blazers lost all-star PG Damian Lillard. He was part of a three-team deal that sent Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks. Portland received former #1 overall pick Deandre Ayton in that deal. That left a void at PG for Portland. Luckily, they did draft Scoot Henderson third overall in 2023. 

Henderson did not play in college. Rather, he was part of the G League Ignite and prepared for the NBA there. The 20-year-old has played in 43 games for the Blazers this season and has made 16 starts. Ahead of their final game before the all-star break, head coach Chauncey Billups said he expects Henderson to start for the rest of the 2023-24 season.

Scoot Henderson continues to grow in his rookie season for the Trail Blazers


When Scoot Henderson started for the Blazers on Thursday, it was the first time in over a month that he’d done that. The rookie has started in 16 of his 43 games played this season. He started the first five games of his career. However,  Henderson missed nine games early on in the season with an ankle injury. After that, head coach Chauncey Billups used Henderson primarily off the bench. That was until their final game before the all-star break vs. the Timberwolves.

In his first start since 1/14, Henderson had 15 points, 4 assists, and one steal. Over his last seven games, Henderson is averaging (16.3) points and (5.1) assists per game. One thing the rookie needs to work on is his efficiency as a shooter. At six-foot-three, the rookie has explosive athleticism and can attack the rim. However, his (.375) field-goal percentage is holding him back from being a player who can score 20+ points per game. Regardless, Henderson is playing well and has earned himself the starting role at PG for the Trail Blazers.


Head coach Chancey Billups said that Henderson is deserving of the starting role for Portland. Billups was never going to just hand the starting job to Henderson, That was something he had to earn. He feels it’s an appropriate time to let Henderson be a full-time starter. Additionally, Billups is happy with his development as a rookie and how coachable he’s been. All positive signs for the 20-year-old who will start at PG in the second half of the season. At 15-39, don’t expect the Blazers to make the playoffs in 2023-24. This is a learning year for Henderson and the rest of their young team.

