NBA

NBA: Trail Blazers Spoil Lillard’s Return, Bucks Now 0-2 Under Doc Rivers

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
GettyImages 1804103803 1
GettyImages 1804103803 1

Fans of the Portland Trail Blazers had Wednesday night circled on their calendars since the start of the NBA season. It marked the only visit to the Pacific Northwest for the Milwaukee Bucks, and was the return of Damian Lillard to the city that he spent the first 11 years of his career in.

NBA: Blazers Down Bucks In Lillard’s Return

Lillard was the face of the franchise, and wound up as the leading scorer in the team’s history. He preached loyalty, remaining with the team that drafted him while other players around the league formed super teams and big 3s. But the Blazers never got over the hump in the Western Conference during his stay, and the two sides parted ways somewhat unceremoniously this past summer when Lillard was shipped off to Milwaukee.

The two teams entered Wednesday night on the opposite ends of the spectrum. While the Bucks have had their struggles so far this season, they came in to the day with the 4th best record in the NBA, and have been one of the favorites in the Eastern Conference throughout. Portland, on the other hand, has been near the bottom of the standings in the West all season long, sporting a record of 14-33.

But the Blazers came ready to battle. Anfernee Simons led a balanced scoring attack by putting in 24 points, and Deandre Ayton had a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. But one of the biggest stories was Scoot Henderson, who was the player that Portland drafted this past year in hopes of filling out the massive shoes that Lillard left. He was able to put in an efficient 15 points off of the bench, having one of the better shooting nights of his young career, which is an area that he’s struggled in.

Milwaukee Looking For First Win Under Doc Rivers

Lillard was given a standing ovation during player introductions, and was honored numerous times with tribute videos during timeouts. He finished with 25 points and was just 3 of 13 from three point range.

Milwaukee is in the middle of a mid-season shift, as they fired head coach Adrian Griffin last week. New head coach Doc Rivers is now 0-2 in his first two games as the team’s leader, and to be defeated by the lowly Trail Blazers is a tough way to start things off.

The schedule for the Bucks won’t get any easier, as their next four opponents are all currently Western Conference playoff teams, and 3 of the games will be played on the road.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
GettyImages 1804103803 1
NBA

LATEST NBA: Trail Blazers Spoil Lillard’s Return, Bucks Now 0-2 Under Doc Rivers

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 01 2024
Joe Muzzulla Celtics pic
NBA
Boston’s Joe Mazzulla detailed how his team handles ‘unhealthy expectations’ for them to win every night
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 31 2024

At 37-11 this season, the Celtics have the best record in the NBA. They are 8-2 in their last 10 and are on a two-game win streak. Boston is an…

Spencer Dinwiddie Nets pic
NBA
The Lakers are reportedly interested in three players from the Nets ahead of the trade deadline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 31 2024

At 24-25 this season, the Lakers are ninth in the Western Conference. They are 5-5 in their last 10 played and are on a two-game losing streak. The 2023-24 trade…

Patrick Williams Bulls pic
NBA
Bulls Injury Report: Patrick Williams (foot) will miss the next two weeks for Chicago
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 31 2024
rsz steph curry usatsi 22390994
NBA
NBA: Warriors Face An Uphill Climb To Get Back Into Playoff Race
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 31 2024
rsz lvt2g6iscfc77gvzn4g5l5gyeq
NBA
NBA: Damian Lillard Shares His Emotions Ahead Of Return To Portland
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 30 2024
Andrew Wiggins Warriors pic
NBA
Is Andrew Wiggins going to be moved by Golden State before the trade deadline next week?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 30 2024
Arrow to top