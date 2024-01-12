NBA

Portland’s 62-point loss to the Thunder was the fifth-largest margin of victory in league history

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Chauncey Billups Trail Blazers pic
Chauncey Billups Trail Blazers pic

At 10-27 this season, the Portland Trail Blazers have the second-worst record in the Western Conference. This offseason, the team parted ways with Damian Lillard. Portland traded him in a blockbuster three-team deal with the Suns. The Trail Blazers got back some veteran help in a few trades they made. However, it has not translated to consistent wins in 2023-24. 

On Thursday night, the Blazers lost 139-77 to the Thunder. Portland shot a horrific (.277) percent from the field as a team and just could not make shots. That loss is the fifth-largest margin of victory in league history. A historic win for Oklahoma City and a loss that the Blazers will try and forget. Head coach Chauncey Billups said his team has “no resistance” on the defensive end vs. the Thunder.

Will the Trail Blazers be able to recover from a 62-point loss to the Thunder?


After their historic loss to the Thunder, Trail Blazers fans were not happy with their head coach on social media. Portland fans are calling for Billups to be fired. The 47-year-old head coach is in his third season with the Blazers. He’s gone 70-131 in 201 games. Billups has yet to make the playoffs with Portland and he’s certainly on the hot seat after last night’s loss.

Addressing the media after the game, Billups did not have a lot to say about his coaching effort that night. Instead, he was quick to throw the blame on the players’ ability to not make shots consistently or get stops defensively. He called it the “perfect storm” against them and the game was essentially over at halftime. Portland was down 75-39. Billups took his starters out mid-way through the third quarter and ultimately just accepted defeat. That doesn’t sit well with Blazers fans.


In three seasons as head coach, Billups’ best record was last year when the team went 33-49. In his first season, the Blazers were 27-55. At 10-27 to start 2023-24, Portland cannot be happy with the direction in which the franchise is headed. It might be time to pull the plug on Billups and search for a new head coach. That feels like something that needs to happen if the Blazers want a chance at moving forward. Righ now, Billups simply is not getting it done as head coach. They can only let this last so much longer before a chang is made.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Chauncey Billups Trail Blazers pic
NBA

LATEST Portland’s 62-point loss to the Thunder was the fifth-largest margin of victory in league history

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 12 2024
LeBron James Lakers pic
NBA
Lakers’ LeBron James almost broke a streak he’s had going for the last 17 years in a loss to Phoenix
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 12 2024

After a 127-109 loss to the Suns on Thursday night, the Lakers are 19-20 this season. They’re currently 10th in the West and have gone 4-6 in their last 10…

rsz 18248830890
NBA
NBA: Bucks Have Historic First Half, Celtics Surrender At Halftime
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 12 2024

There was a battle of NBA heavyweights scheduled on Thursday, as the two top teams in the Eastern Conference were set to square off. The Boston Celtics were on the…

rsz imagn 22263471
NBA
NBA: The Charlotte Hornets Have Won One Game In The Past Month
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 11 2024
smart marcus1280 1040x572 1
NBA
Marcus Smart Out For Six Weeks With A Finger Injury
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 11 2024
Steph Curry Warriors pic
NBA
NBA insider says virtually everyone but Steph Curry is on the table for a possible trade
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 11 2024
USATSI 22266633 168397130 lowres 2
NBA
What Is The Lowest NBA Score In History?
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Jan 11 2024
Arrow to top